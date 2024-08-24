Learn & Play® Montessori School: Open Daycare Enrollment for Infants and Toddlers at Hercules and Sunnyvale Campuses

Learn & Play® Montessori School: New Daycare Enrollment Open! High-quality care for toddlers as young as 18 months.

HERCULES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn And PlayMontessori School, a top-rated provider of early education programs in the San Francisco Bay Area, is pleased to announce that open enrollment is now available for its daycare programs across all campuses, including the newly opened Hercules and Sunnyvale campuses.Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And PlayMontessori, highlights the unique value of their daycare programs: "Parents today are looking for more than just childcare—they want a program that not only cares for their children but also enriches their development. Our daycare programs offer a warm, loving environment where toddlers can begin their educational journey with the Montessori plus STEM approach, ensuring that even the youngest learners are on a path to success."The daycare program ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ ) at Learn And Play Montessori goes beyond traditional childcare by integrating Montessori principles and age-appropriate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities. This holistic approach fosters early cognitive, social, and emotional development in a positive and supportive setting. Parents can rest assured that their children are not only safe and cared for but are also receiving a foundation that will support their future academic and personal growth.With the opening of the Hercules campus ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/ ), families in this area now have access to a state-of-the-art facility that offers best-in-class daycare services. The Sunnyvale campus ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/sunnyvale/ ), known for its excellence in early childhood education, continues to be a top choice for families seeking high-quality daycare. Both campuses provide flexible hours designed to accommodate the busy schedules of working parents, making it easier for them to balance work and family life.THE SCHOOL YEAR APPROACHESThe daycare programs at Learn And Play Montessori not only offer high-quality care but also lay the groundwork for a lifelong love of learning. The curriculum is designed to encourage curiosity, creativity, and confidence in young children, helping them develop the skills they need to thrive in preschool, kindergarten, and beyond. By enrolling their children in a program that combines care with educational enrichment, parents are making a strategic decision that will benefit their child's future.As the school year approaches and the demand for quality daycare increases, parents are urged to act quickly to secure enrollment at their preferred campus. Open enrollment is now available at all Learn And Play Montessori campuses, with special opportunities at the new Hercules and established Sunnyvale locations. Don’t miss out on the chance to give your child a head start in a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAYMONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And PlayMontessori School ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And PlayMontessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

