PCOS Awareness Association and Milan Laser Hair Removal Present: Empower & Illuminate - a PCOS Advocacy Event

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful collaboration aimed at raising awareness and advocating for those affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), the PCOS Awareness Association and Milan Laser Hair Removal are proud to announce the "Empower & Illuminate: A PCOS Advocacy Event." This groundbreaking event will take place on September 07, 2024, at Convene at 1201 Wilson Boulevard, promising a day of empowerment, education, and community support.PCOS is a common yet underdiagnosed hormonal disorder affecting millions of women worldwide. Despite its prevalence, PCOS remains shrouded in misinformation and stigma, often leaving those affected feeling isolated and misunderstood. In alignment with the prioritization of women’s health at the national level, the "Empower & Illuminate" event seeks to change the narrative by providing a platform for education, advocacy, and solidarity.Event Highlights:Educational Sessions:Dr. Ali Chappell, a Registered Dietitian with an MS and PhD in nutrition and metabolism, and expertise in reproductive endocrinology, will share valuable insights and illuminate the complexities of PCOS.Dr. Marla Lujan, from Cornell University's esteemed Lujan Labs, will share details on their ongoing research efforts on PCOS.Empowerment Sessions:Renowned actress and PCOS advocate Jaime King will participate in an engaging fireside conversation.Social media influencers Pari & Eve from Gemma_talks and the Honorable Monica Gary Sr, Stafford County Supervisor will hold a panel discussion on PCOS advocacy.Resource Fair:Director of Impact, Jaime King will showcase Allara Health, a collaborative care platform for women with PCOS.Milan Laser Hair Removal will share insight on hair removal solutions, which address one of the common symptoms of PCOS: hirsutism.Community Building:Networking opportunities will empower attendees to connect, share experiences, and build a supportive community.Social media engagement using the hashtag #EmpowerAndIlluminate will amplify voices and stories from women with PCOS.Quotes:"Our goal with this event is to shine a light on PCOS and empower those affected by it. We want to create a space where everyone feels heard, supported, and equipped with the knowledge they need to manage their health," said Megan M Stewart, Founder of the PCOS Awareness Association."At Milan Laser Hair Removal, we understand the unique challenges faced by women with PCOS. We're honored to partner with the PCOS Awareness Association to provide solutions and support that make a real difference in their lives," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal.Event Details:Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pmLocation: Convene - 1201 Wilson Boulevard, #30th floor, Arlington, VA 22209Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empower-illuminate-a-pcos-advocacy-event-tickets-869264452377 Join PCOS Awareness Association and Milan Laser for a day of empowerment, education, and community as they work together to illuminate the path forward for those living with PCOS. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empower-illuminate-a-pcos-advocacy-event-tickets-869264452377 About PCOS Awareness Association: The PCOS Awareness Association is dedicated to raising awareness about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and providing support to those affected. Through education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, the association strives to improve the lives of women with PCOS.About Milan Laser Hair Removal: Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 380+ locations in 37 states and 2,100+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 80,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments.

