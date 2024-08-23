SUPPORTIVE PARENTING TIME SUPERVISION NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL FAMILIES IN CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

Parents in High Conflict Child Custody Family Court Cases Now Able to Assure Opportunities to Grow Healthy Child Attachment

The Toby Center brings a unique model to New England, after fifteen years of supervised visitation reunification services in Florida where it now services 30 counties since its establishment in 2010.” — Dr. Mark Roseman, CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Toby Center for Family Transitions announced immediate availability of parenting time supervision for all parents in Central Massachusetts."Help is available for all families, whether a domestic violence case or family court case," said Dr. Mark Roseman , CEO at The Toby Center.Positive Customer ImpactThe presence in Hampshire, Hampton, Franklin and Worcester Counties now means that one of the most populous areas needing visitation services no longer have a wait of weeks, if not months. Says Roseman, "The Toby Center brings a unique model to New England, after fifteen years of supervised visitation and child reunification services in Florida where it now services 30 counties since its establishment in 2010."Staff are available evenings, weekends, and holidays, and come from across disciplines, as social work, education and law and are committed to improving child outcomes when parents separate. The Regional Coordinator, Karla Quinones, brings her experience with The Toby Center in Central Florida to grow the agency's commitment to servicing those children who will benefit from consistent, and regular access to both parents. She has found that research shows that when children and parents are permitted a professional third party who can assist a client family, children will benefit with improved attachment and bonds of love.The effectiveness of The Toby Center's visitation services are in both the supportive process where all parties receive direction, suggestions and guidance in family friendly locations. Importantly, too, all clients are provided objective reports which detail the nature and substance of the visit and all parties.BACKGROUNDFounded in Connecticut in 2000 as a nonprofit child advocacy agency, The Children's Rights Council of Connecticut, The Toby Center was established in Delray Beach, Florida, a state that had legislated joint custody and ensured that both children have the right to two parents. The Agency currently serves eight circuit court systems representing 30 counties. In 2024, The Toby Center has expanded services to Massachusetts and Connecticut.###EIN 91-2115363IRS 501c3 Agency

