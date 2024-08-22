Court of Appeals statement on passing of retired Judge Gary Rulon

TOPEKA—Speaking on behalf of the Kansas Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger issued the following statement on the August 22 passing of retired Judge Gary Rulon.

“My colleagues on the Kansas Court of Appeals and I were saddened to learn of Judge Gary Rulon's passing.

Judge Rulon was a thoughtful, fair, and wise judge who served the residents of this state honorably for 30 years. We are fortunate to count 23 of those years with the Kansas Court of Appeals, the last 10 as chief judge.

We will miss our colleague and his steady hand in guiding our court through difficult times.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat, his children, and grandchildren.”

Rulon served on the Court of Appeals from December 1987 to January 2011. He served as the court’s chief judge from 2001 to 2011.