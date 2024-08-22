Why I Serve Day 2024

Maj. Jeffrey Lichlyter: "I serve because I want to care for Airmen more than anyone thinks is possible." Tech. Sgt. John Baltz: "I serve because my father served." Maj. Jeffrey Lichlyter, 910th Airlift Wing chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. John Baltz, 910th AW noncommissioned officer in charge of chaplain operations, pose for a photo at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, August 20, 2024. Members of the installation participated in the 'Why I Serve' social media campaign initiated by the secretary of defense to highlight the value of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

