Governor Phil Scott Appoints DaShawn Groves Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson today announced the appointment of DaShawn Groves as the new commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA), effective September 3, 2024.

“DaShawn brings a tremendous amount of expertise and experience to this role,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe his outside perspective and strong leadership skills will serve the Department well.”

Groves most recently worked as the Special Projects Officer to the Medicaid Director at the Department of Health Care Finance for the District of Columbia, where his work focused on embedding system improvements and health equity into departmental priorities. Prior to that, he was a Lead Project Manager at the Health Care Reform and Innovation Administration, where he designed and tested innovative models of care and payment among Medicaid providers.

"I am grateful to Governor Scott, Secretary Samuelson, and the leadership of the Agency of Human Services for the opportunity to lead the Department of Vermont Health Access as Commissioner,” said Groves. “DVHA has a strong foundation, and I am excited to join our dedicated staff to work closely with our communities and sister departments to tackle the significant challenges in health care today and in the future. Together, we will continue to advance the mission of the Vermont Medicaid program, and ensure that all Vermonters can access the high-quality, cost-effective health care they need to thrive."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Groves to the Agency of Human Services and to the Department of Vermont Health Access," said Secretary Jenney Samuelson. "His experience, along with his commitment to progress in healthcare quality, health fairness, and efficiency, will be important to us all as we go forward."

Groves received his Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Science and Technology from James Madison University, his Master of Public Health degree from Emory University and Doctor of Philosophy in Health Policy from the George Washington University.

