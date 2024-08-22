Joint Nordic statement on the Norwegian representative office in the Palestinian territories

SWEDEN, August 22 - As Nordic countries, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden deeply regret Israel’s decision to no longer facilitate Norway’s representation to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and revoke the diplomatic status for Norwegian diplomats dealing with the PA. As a consequence of Israel’s decision, Norway's Representative Office in Palestine is closed until further notice, which also directly impacts consular services for some of our citizens.

The decision is a set back against the fulfilment of the Oslo accords and the two-state solution. Norway has a long history of working constructively for peace and stability in the Middle East. The current situation calls for more diplomacy – not less – to promote de-escalation and foster long-term stability, to the benefit of Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We urge Israel to reconsider.