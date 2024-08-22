Bowser Administration Announces New Progress on Poplar Point Redevelopment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the selection of HR&A Advisors as the District’s owner’s representative to support the planning, design, and eventual redevelopment of Poplar Point. HR&A will help the District complete the steps required to transfer Poplar Point from the National Park Service (NPS) to the District and unlock the 110-acre waterfront site for redevelopment opportunities that will benefit residents and neighboring communities.

“Poplar Point is our opportunity to fully realize the potential of the Anacostia Waterfront and transform this site into a mixed-use development, world-class park, and entertainment destination that will deliver jobs, business opportunities and housing to Ward 8,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “Mayor Bowser’s leadership in moving complex, yet important projects forward ensures that we will maximize every opportunity to create economic prosperity for our residents.”

DMPED also released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for a catalytic, large-scale destination anchor to be built on up to 15 acres at Poplar Point. The destination anchor will serve the District’s broader economic development goals as part of the Mayor’s DC Comeback Plan to both ensure thriving neighborhoods and increase recurring domestic and international visitation. The destination developer is expected be of significant scale, providing a source of substantial tax revenue, jobs and environmental benefits, many of which will be easily accessible to communities east of the Anacostia River.

Before the property can be transferred to the District, the NPS and USPP facilities on the site must be relocated. The initial task of the owner’s representative will include the design of the new NPS and United States Park Police facilities and leading the Environmental Assessment and Planning Process. The owner’s representative will also assist the District in the planning and design required to redevelop the land post-transfer.

To view the RFEI and learn more about the Poplar Point redevelopment, visit dmped.dc.gov/page/poplar-point.

