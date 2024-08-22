Supreme Court will review whether a wrongful death claim should be arbitrated

The court granted review in Holland v. Silverscreen Healthcare. The belatedly published Second District, Division Two, Court of Appeal opinion held the plaintiff parents’ claim for the wrongful death of their son had to be arbitrated because their son had signed an arbitration agreement with the defendant skilled nursing facility where he had been a resident.

