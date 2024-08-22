Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,756 in the last 365 days.

Kahului Park & Ride lot resurfacing

Posted on Aug 22, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be paving the Kahului Park & Ride lot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26.

Vehicles should be moved from the lot along Kūʻihēlani Highway prior to the paving work. During the paving, at least two electric vehicle chargers out of the four will be available for use.

Paving is anticipated to last one day, on Aug. 26. If paving must be continued, work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, but may end sooner if the job is completed. At least two electric chargers will still be available. Striping work will be done in the future.

The four 150-kilowatt, direct current fast chargers have a Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) ports. This is Hawaiʻi’s first National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure charging station. Construction of a second NEVI charging station is scheduled on Oʻahu.

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the U.S. lead global transportation electrification efforts and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

 

####

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kahului Park & Ride lot resurfacing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more