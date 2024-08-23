Dr. Laura Weber Garrison Expands Offerings with New Support Group, Costa Rica Retreat, and Latest Book

Healing connections Finding your focus

Explore transformative experiences in holistic healing, trauma resolution, and personal growth through Dr. Garrison’s newest programs and resources

SARASOTA, FL, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Laura Weber Garrison, PhD, a Holistic Health Therapist and trauma resolution specialist with over two decades of experience, is expanding her well-established programs to meet the growing demand. This fall, she is introducing additional in-person and online Empowered Transitions support groups while continuing to lead transformative retreats and share her expertise through her latest books.Empowered Transitions: Retreat to Recalibrate UPLEVEL Program – October 2024 in Costa RicaFrom October 15-20, 2024, Dr. Garrison will host the Empowered Transitions: Retreat to Recalibrate UPLEVEL Program at the Imiloa Institute in Costa Rica. This immersive retreat is specifically designed for those ready to deepen their practice in experiential psychotherapy, trauma resolution, somatics, and restorative yoga. The program offers a unique opportunity to connect in a safe, serene, and eco-luxurious environment that supports holistic well-being.New Empowered Transitions Support Groups Launching This FallDue to continued demand, Dr. Garrison is expanding her Empowered Transitions support groups this fall. The groups will be offered both in person and online and are designed for those navigating major life changes and who are ready to learn how to incorporate essential tools for healing and growth.Introducing Dr. Garrison’s Newest Books: Going Rogue and Damaged Rudders Dr. Garrison’s latest book, Going Rogue: Healing In Spite of Your Traumas, set for release in September, explores the often overlooked aspects of trauma and its resolution, offering readers practical strategies to reclaim their narratives despite challenging diagnoses so they can move forward with renewed purpose. Her earlier book, Damaged Rudders: Healing Trauma through Yoga, Creativity, and the Connections to our Divinity blends scientifically supported methods, practical knowledge, heartfelt stories, and relational narratives to nurture new perspectives and build resilience in healing trauma.About Laura Weber Garrison, PhDDr. Laura Weber Garrison is a Holistic Health Counselor and Therapist, author, artist, and international retreat facilitator with a Doctorate in Holistic Health and certifications in yoga therapy. Her compassionate approach to trauma resolution and integrative healing empowers individuals to achieve transformative change. Through her practice, she offers one-on-one counseling, group facilitation, workshops, and retreats that help participants achieve deeper self-awareness and experience meaningful personal growth.For more information about Dr. Garrison’s offerings, please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.