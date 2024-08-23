TOCA, Ventura Partner to Launch TOCA Soccer Training Centers in Mexico

Ventura plans to open more than 15 state-of-the-art soccer centers, beginning with the launch of TOCA Fútbol Pedregal in Mexico City

We are honored to bring our cutting-edge technology to a community that lives and breathes soccer ... and we’re excited about the impact TOCA will have on the next generation of players globally.” — Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA CEO

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) and Ventura Fútbol MX (Ventura) announced today a groundbreaking partnership to bring TOCA Soccer Training Centers to Mexico. This partnership kicks off with the grand opening of TOCA Fútbol Pedregal in Mexico City, the first of more than 15 state-of-the-art centers planned across the country under the franchise agreement.

This collaboration represents TOCA’s second major franchise initiative in Mexico. Last year, TOCA unveiled a franchising deal for its soccer entertainment and dining brand, TOCA Social, with Ventura’s affiliate company, which recently broke ground on TOCA Social Monterrey.

TOCA Fútbol Pedregal, located in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood of Mexico City, features three indoor fields and leverages TOCA’s proprietary technology to deliver elite training aimed at developing the next generation of world-class soccer players.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ventura Fútbol MX to expand TOCA Soccer Training Centers across Mexico,” said TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama. “Mexico is a vibrant market with a passion for soccer. We are honored to bring our cutting-edge technology to a community that lives and breathes soccer. This is a significant step in shaping the future of Mexican soccer, and we’re excited about the impact TOCA will have on the next generation of players globally.”

TOCA’s tech-driven training centers are at the forefront of soccer development, offering innovative training experiences for players of all skill levels. With 39 centers already operating in the U.S. and Canada, TOCA is the world’s leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, committed to transforming the soccer landscape and building communities that inspire everyone to play.

TOCA is the official training partner of Major League Soccer and as attracted investments from high-profile stars, including England Men’s National Team captain Harry Kane and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, and boasts stakeholders such as England Women’s National Team captain Leah Williamson, Angel City FC stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, and U.S. Men’s National Team and Chicago Fire star Kellyn Acosta.

ABOUT TOCA

TOCA is the world’s leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world’s first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue.

The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis and is led by a Board of Directors comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry, including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, U.S. Women’s National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

ABOUT VENTURA FÚTBOL MX

Operators of TOCA Soccer in Mexico under the name TOCA Fútbol, and managed by Ventura Capital Privado. Ventura Fútbol MX boastS more than 60 years of combined experience in operations, investment banking and private equity investments, and operating partners specialized in the professional soccer industry and family entertainment centers (FECs).

Ventura Fútbol MX, has successfully secured an agreement with TOCA Soccer to bring this innovative franchise to Mexico with an ambitious expansion plan including the opening of more than 15 state-of-the-art training centers. This partnership aims to revolutionize youth soccer training and development throughout the country, setting new industry standards and creating unprecedented opportunities for young athletes.

