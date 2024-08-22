Tom Bragg Inducted into Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Tom Bragg Coach & Dean of Hyde School, Tom Bragg

Tom Bragg, Hyde School's Dean of Students, is inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, celebrating 45 years of leadership in sports and education.

BATH, MAINE, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School is proud to announce that Tom Bragg, a cherished member of the Hyde community for nearly 45 years, has been inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on August 11, 2024, in Bangor, Maine.In 1980, Tom Bragg left his home in Washington, D.C., to join the Hyde School in Bath, Maine. From the moment he set foot on campus, Tom’s leadership and athletic prowess were evident. His impact was felt immediately, both in the classroom and on the athletic fields, where he helped lead the Phoenix to their first MPA Class C State Title in 1981 with a 66-54 victory over Katahdin High School. Under his guidance, the team also secured New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) titles in 1982 and 1983. During his time at Hyde, Tom lettered in four sports—basketball, football, lacrosse, and track—before graduating with honors in 1983.Tom’s athletic journey continued at the collegiate level, where he played basketball for Cleveland State University before transferring to Western Illinois University. There, he made history as the only Hyde alum to play two Division I sports—football and basketball. He left a lasting mark on the basketball program at Western Illinois, leading the team in blocked shots during his junior and senior seasons and ranking 8th all-time in blocked shots in school history.After a brief career in portrait photography in Washington, D.C., Tom answered the call to return to Hyde, taking up the mantle of head basketball coach and educator. His return marked the beginning of an extraordinary coaching career that saw him lead the Phoenix to four Western Maine Championships and a Class D State Championship in 1997. That same year, Tom was honored as the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Class D Coach of the Year.Tom’s coaching journey has taken him from the sidelines at Hyde to leading the basketball team at Hyde Woodstock, where he secured the 2012 NEPSAC Championship. He also spent two seasons coaching at Sacramento City College before returning to his roots at Hyde Bath in 2016. Since then, he has led the Hyde basketball team to NEPSAC championships in 2019, 2020, and 2022, earning NEPSAC Coach of the Year honors in 2012, 2019, and 2022.In addition to his basketball success, Tom has made significant contributions to Hyde’s women’s lacrosse program, leading the team to three Maine Association of Independent School Athletic Directors championships. Currently, Tom serves as the Dean of Students at Hyde School, where his influence on the school’s culture and community is deeply felt.Reflecting on Tom’s impact, Malcolm Gauld, former Head of School at Hyde and long-time friend, said, “Tom Bragg is the embodiment of Hyde's ideals. His dedication to the students and his unwavering commitment to excellence both on and off the court have been an inspiration to all of us. Tom has always been more than a coach; he’s been a mentor, a role model, and a true friend. His induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame is a well-deserved recognition of his extraordinary career and the positive influence he has had on countless lives.”Tom Bragg’s legacy at Hyde is not just defined by his accomplishments on the court but also by the relationships he has built and the lives he has touched over nearly half a century. He continues to be an integral part of the Hyde family, residing in Bath with his wife Cynthia. His family includes son Thomas Brass and daughters Selena Madore, Laughlyn Bragg, and Rosalyan Bragg.Hyde School congratulates Tom Bragg on this well-deserved honor and celebrates his enduring contributions to our community and the world of basketball.About Hyde School:Hyde School, founded in 1966, is a private, co-educational boarding school located in Bath, Maine. The school is known for its focus on character education , leadership development, and preparing students for success in college and life. For more information, visit www.hyde.edu

