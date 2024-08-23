Announcing Weight Stigma Awareness Week: September 24-26, 2024

Brought to You by Within Health and The Body Equity Alliance

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within Health and The Body Equity Alliance are proud to announce the 13th annual Weight Stigma Awareness Week, this year focused on awareness to action. The awareness week will be taking place virtually from September 24-26, 2024. This crucial week is co-hosted by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Chevese Turner, renowned advocates for body diversity and weight inclusive health practices.Mission StatementWeight Stigma Awareness Week’s mission is to eliminate anti-fat bias, which is rooted in racism, and to end the resulting stigma, shame, trauma, and discrimination around body shape and size. By raising awareness and fostering open conversations, the event aims to create a more inclusive society where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their body size.Featured Events and SpeakersThroughout the week, a series of virtual events, webinars, and discussions will be held to educate the public and provide resources for those affected by weight stigma. Key highlights include:Dr. Rekha Nath (Keynote)Date: September 24, 2024Time: 10 AM ESTTopic: “Why It's OK to be Fat”Ragen Chastain (Keynote)Date: September 25, 2024Time: 10 AM ESTTopic: “Advocating Weight-Neutral Health Care”Building a Community of ChangeWendy and Chevese, along with a dedicated community of activists, clinicians, policymakers, sponsors, and supporters, have united to spark a movement challenging societal stereotypes and promoting body equity. WSAW is a beacon of empowerment, encouraging individuals to embrace their bodies and fostering a culture of empathy, education, and understanding.How You Can Get InvolvedFollow Us: Stay updated by following us on social media @WeightStigmaAwareness.Share Your Story: Use # WeightStigmaAwarenessWeek to share your experiences and join the conversation.Attend Events: Join our virtual educational events to learn more about combating weight stigma.Educate Yourself: Read the White Paper created to discuss crucial changes that need to be made across several sectors.Share the news! We have created a social media toolkit for anyone interested in sharing the event with their friends and colleagues."Weight stigma is a pervasive issue that affects millions of people worldwide. This week is an opportunity to highlight the detrimental effects of this discrimination and to advocate for more inclusive practices in all areas of society," said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt.Chevese Turner added, "By addressing the roots of anti-fat bias, we can begin to dismantle the systemic discrimination that many face daily. This week is about empowering individuals and fostering a community of support, understanding and action."About Weight Stigma Awareness WeekWeight Stigma Awareness Week empowers and educates people to end the traumatic and destructive anti-fatness rooted in racism, shame, and discrimination around body shape and size.About Within HealthWithin Health (WithinHealth.com) is the first comprehensive, remote eating disorder treatment provider created and supported by a team of clinical experts in the field, with treatment plans tailored to be accessible and personalized to meet each patient with the treatment they need when and where they need it. Withins's clinical expertise is matched with advanced proprietary remote patient monitoring technology, offering a higher level of care and delivering intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) eating disorder treatment services. Integrating individual therapy, remote patient monitoring, advanced nutrition therapy, and personalized meal support, this holistic approach is designed to halt the progression of eating disorders, avert relapses, and promote sustainable recovery.About The Body Equity AllianceBody Equity Alliance is a consulting and advocacy organization working with brands, policymakers, educators, healthcare providers and individuals to promote size diversity, health equity and weight inclusivity for larger bodied individuals.For more information, visit [weightstigmaawarenessweek.org]Contact: social@withinhealth.com

