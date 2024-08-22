HOTBOX Knocks It Out of the Park with 'The Big Hitter' Launch

Baseball Series 8th Bag HOTBOX Company Logo

HOTBOX Celebrates California Baseball with the Launch of 'The Big Hitter'

Baseball and cannabis are both deeply rooted in California culture. 'The Big Hitter' is our home run product—crafted for those who want to enjoy life to the fullest and knock it out of the park.” — Casey Reinholtz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California now has something to cheer about as HOTBOX announces the launch of its highly anticipated product, 'The Big Hitter.' This game-changing addition to HOTBOX's ever-expanding lineup is set to hit the market in the next week for a limited run, perfect for baseball season. Aptly named, 'The Big Hitter' promises to deliver a power-packed punch that’s as exciting as a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning.The launch of 'The Big Hitter' coincides with HOTBOX's ongoing Baseball Series 8th bag campaign, a creative and fun tribute to California's rich baseball culture. The campaign features a unique lineup of premium products, each crafted with the same precision, quality, and attention to detail that baseball fans appreciate in their favorite sport. From the warm sunshine of Southern California fields to the crack of the bat, HOTBOX has infused the spirit of America’s pastime into every product.“We wanted to create something that resonates with our community,” said Casey Reinholtz, Creative Director at HOTBOX. “Baseball and cannabis are both deeply rooted in California culture, so it made sense to celebrate both with this campaign. 'The Big Hitter' is our home run product—crafted for those who want to enjoy life to the fullest and knock it out of the park.”This product offers an extended experience, perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying on your own. Every aspect of 'The Big Hitter' has been carefully crafted—from the quality, to the precision of the product, ensuring consistent effects and a great time. The Big Hitter features Scotty’s Mom, one of HOTBOX’s best sellers. Scotty’s Mom features major terpenes like β-Myrcene and D-Limonene. It packs a serious punch with a THC content of 40.00%. This strain is a cross between Baked Biscotti and Gelato #33, offering a smooth ride. Each batch used in 'The Big Hitter' is rigorously tested by professionals, ensuring that customers receive a product that meets HOTBOX’s stringent standards for potency, flavor, and safety.About HOTBOXCultivated in Southern California, HOTBOX is a fully licensed, seed-to-storefront company committed to providing the utmost quality and consistency in every product. From rigorous testing to expert handling, HOTBOX ensures that every product delivers the best possible experience for its customers. This hands-on approach, combined with their team of dedicated professionals, guarantees that every HOTBOX product, including 'The Big Hitter,' offers a premium experience. Keep an eye on your local dispensaries as HOTBOX prepares to release 'The Big Hitter' in the coming week. For more information, visit HOTBOX online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.