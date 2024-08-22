The Unveiling of AVATR 012 – An Exclusive High-End Luxury Experience

AVATR 012 exterior inspired by Kim Jones

Second Collaboration of the Emerging Luxury Car Brand AVATR with Leading Fashion Designers. New Model Inspired by Kim Jones’ Home.

MUNICH, GERMANY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVATR proudly unveils the AVATR 012, a limited-edition masterpiece that transcends traditional automotive design to create an experience of elegance, intelligence, and emotion. Co-developed with Kim Jones , Creative Director of Dior Homme and Artistic Director of Fendi Women’s, the AVATR 012 represents a new era of luxury in the automotive industry.AVATR 0 Series – At the Heart of AVATR’s “New Emotive Luxury”The AVATR 012 follows the tradition of AVATR limited editions and is the second co-designed model, succeeding the AVATR 011—a collaboration with Givenchy's Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams—that was limited to just 500 units. These exclusive models in the 0 series redefine luxury by combining high-fashion aesthetics with advanced automotive engineering. The limited editions exemplify AVATR’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury in the electric vehicle market, making them must-haves for those who appreciate the intersection of art, fashion, and technology.Design Created by Emotions; Emotions Created by DesignAt the core of AVATR’s design philosophy is a commitment to creating beauty that resonates on a deep emotional level. The design is a manifestation of AVATR's vision to be a user-centric premium brand, where every detail is meticulously crafted to offer the ultimate futuristic luxury experience.The AVATR 012 is not just a car; it is a living sculpture. It captures this essence by presenting a harmonious blend of flowing lines, sophisticated materials, and cutting-edge technology that together create a timeless work of art.Inspired by Kim JonesThe AVATR 012 merges avant-garde art with haute couture fashion, breaking the boundaries of traditional luxury automotive design. The car's liquid silver colour reflects the pure and bold architecture of Kim Jones’ residence, showcasing a high-bright metallic lustre with a silky, flowing texture that exudes both elegance and dynamism.The exclusive co-branded logo, prominently featured on both the exterior and interior, symbolises taste and identity, adding a sense of ceremony to every drive. This attention to detail is further enhanced by the custom Halo screen dynamic welcome and luminous B-pillar, elevating the experience to one of refined luxury. Inside, the collection-style interior, inspired by Kim Jones' architectural influences and personal design language, offers a sophisticated blend of ivory white and brown tones, echoing the designer's own living space and signature fashion pieces."This is my first time working on a car—a project that challenged me to translate the luxury I’m accustomed to into automotive design. The AVATR 012 is inspired by my home, an extension of my personality, and a reflection of the lifestyle I live. This car is not just a mode of transport; it is a personal statement, a vehicle that you can relate to and that resonates with your sense of self."—Kim Jones on the artistic vision behind AVATR 012Elegance with a TwistThe 21-inch forged wheels, designed with a unique hollow structure, offer both lightweight performance and a futuristic aesthetic, reflecting the vehicle's blend of movement. The high-gloss polished finish references the liquid silver exterior colour and completes the car’s “elegance with a twist”.Luxury all AroundThe AVATR 012’s four-seat configuration combines long-standing craftsmanship with futuristic design, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin enhanced by graphene heating technology for optimal health benefits. The use of sustainable Nappa vegetable-tanned leather with fine stitching throughout the interior adds to the vehicle’s luxurious feel. The second row is designed like an executive VIP lounge including a large entertainment screen - single seats with a functional centre console lift the status of the rear passenger and gives maximum comfort through integrated storage space. The comfortable rear seats recline into a lounge position.More than CocooningInnovative technology is seamlessly integrated. The interior’s starry sky ceiling, featuring 64-colour patterns and ambient lighting, creates a romantic and customisable atmosphere, while the nano water ion generator ensures a fresh and clean environment.The AVATR 012 is not just a car; it is the embodiment of the user's aspirations—an emotionally intelligent companion that stands out with bold gestures and a signature presence.

