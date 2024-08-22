PAIRS Training at Fairchild AFB: Game-Changer for Improved Communication and Wellness

Participants in PAIRS Training at Fairchild Air Force Base.

Fairchild’s leadership is setting the standard for what it means to truly invest in the well-being of their community.” — Seth Eisenberg

FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful step towards enhancing leadership and personal well-being, Fairchild Air Force Base recently hosted a highly impactful PAIRS (Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills) training. The event brought together an enthusiastic group of participants from the Military Family Readiness team, the Integrated Resilience Office, Social Work, Mental Health, Chaplaincy, and the Commander’s Key Support Program, all eager to strengthen their skills in communication, conflict resolution, and emotional literacy.The training resonated deeply with attendees, who unanimously praised the program’s ability to foster both personal and professional growth. Participants shared that the skills they gained would significantly enrich their relationships, help them communicate emotions with greater clarity, and equip them to manage relationship challenges more effectively. Many also reported a renewed confidence in their roles as parents and positive role models, empowered by a deeper understanding of how their personal histories influence their emotional responses.Building on the success of the PAIRS Warrior to Soul Mate ( W2SM ) program—widely embraced by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs—this initiative at Fairchild AFB is already showing promise. The W2SM program has delivered remarkable results, including a 50% reduction in inpatient psychiatric admissions and a 43% decrease in emergency room visits among veterans who participated. By tackling intimate partner relationship stress, a critical factor in mental health, the program plays a vital role in enhancing resilience and preventing crises.Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation, commended Fairchild AFB’s forward-thinking approach. “Fairchild’s leadership is setting the standard for what it means to truly invest in the well-being of their community. By embracing PAIRS training, they are not only enhancing military readiness but also cultivating a culture where emotional and relational skills are recognized as vital to personal and professional success,” Eisenberg remarked.About Fairchild Air Force BaseFairchild Air Force Base, strategically located in eastern Washington, is a cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s global operations. Home to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild AFB plays an essential role in air refueling, airlift, and aeromedical evacuation missions. The base is deeply committed to the well-being of its personnel, investing in programs like PAIRS to ensure that its airmen and women are equipped with the skills they need for leadership, resilience, and a high quality of life.About PAIRS FoundationThe PAIRS Foundation, established in 1983, is a leader in teaching evidence-based skills that help individuals and couples build stronger relationships. The foundation’s programs, including the highly successful Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM) program developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, focus on improving emotional literacy, communication, and conflict resolution. These programs have been shown to significantly enhance relationship quality, mental health, and overall well-being. For more information, visit www.PAIRS4Me.com

