Crawford Tracey to Showcase New Flood Barrier Glazing Products at FPC Seminar + Expo

Leading Healthcare Sector Glazing Specialist to Exhibit in Orlando, September 29-October 4

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crawford-Tracey Corporation , an innovator in commercial glazing and a leading glazing contractor serving the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce its participation at the Florida Plans and Construction (FPC) Seminar + Expo. The event will take place from September 29 to October 4, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Crawford-Tracey will be located at Booth 824, conveniently near the food court.The FPC Seminar + Expo is a premier annual event dedicated to design and construction issues for healthcare facilities. This year’s theme, "The Expanding Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare," will feature presentations from national, international, and state-wide leaders discussing AI’s transformative impact on the industry."We are excited to be part of this important event once again," said Ray Crawford, president of Crawford-Tracey. "The FPC Seminar + Expo provides an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration within the Florida healthcare design and construction community.”Crawford-Tracey will highlight several of their innovative products in their booth, including their new Pro-Tech Flood Barrier system that includes the Pro-Tech 7SG FB and Pro-Tech 9SG FB. Crawford-Tracey's impact-rated Pro-Tech series, in addition to the flood rating, is the only curtain wall and storefront system in the world that has a water-resistant rating of 100 PSF. The Pro-Tech series has been tested and approved by FM Approvals per the ANSI/FM 2510 testing standard as a flood-rated passive glazing system for opening barrier applications. The Pro-Tech 7SG FB is a structurally glazed, 7-inch profile curtain wall and storefront system, certified to resist up to 4 feet of floodwater. While the Pro-Tech 9SG FB features a 9-inch profile and is certified to resist up to up to 7 feet of floodwater.Crawford-Tracey specializes in innovative glazing solutions for the Florida healthcare sector, enhancing safety, efficiency, and comfort in hospitals, medical centers, offices, specialty centers, and clinics. Their comprehensive expertise spans the design, engineering, and installation of windows, curtain wall systems, and other building envelope components.Crawford-Tracey’s glazing solutions offer a range of advantages tailored to meet the demands of modern healthcare environments:● Energy Efficiency: They use advanced glazing technologies to optimize natural light and reduce heat, making hospitals more energy efficient.● Natural Light Enhancement: Their glazing solutions fill interiors with soothing natural light, promoting patient well-being and staff productivity.● Weather Protection: Crawford-Tracey helps ensure hospital safety with hurricane-resistant and flood-resistant glazing solutions in areas prone to extreme weather conditions.With a portfolio that includes notable healthcare projects such as Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Baptist Health (Jacksonville, FL), Holy Cross (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale, FL), St. Joseph’s Hospital (Tampa, FL), San Juan Capestrano Hospital (Río Piedras, Puerto Rico), First Hospital Panamericano (San Juan, Puerto Rico), AdventHealth (Apopka, FL), All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg, FL), Delray Medical Center (Delray Beach, FL), Memorial West (Pembroke Pines, FL), and Mt. Sinai Surgical Tower (Miami, FL), Crawford-Tracey remains committed to continuous innovation, improving healthcare environments throughout Florida and beyond. Their solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges of modern healthcare facilities, ensuring both optimal patient care and operational efficiency.For more information about Crawford-Tracey and their products, contact them at 954-246-1890 or info@crawfordtracey.com.Crawford-Tracey is a leading turnkey glazing contractor serving the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean. With offices located in Deerfield Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, the company boasts a proud history of innovation in the glazing industry, dating back to its founding in 1956. Crawford-Tracey designs, manufactures, and installs custom and conventional glazing systems, standing as one of the pioneers of unitized glazing systems and impact systems. Their commitment to quality, service, and safety has solidified their reputation in the design and contracting community. The company provides a single-source responsibility as both a glazing system manufacturer and installer, ensuring that design and performance requirements are met for every project. From conceptual design to component fabrication and installation, Crawford-Tracey's experienced and quality-minded staff guarantees the timely completion of durable projects, satisfying general contractors, architects, and owners alike. The company's dedication to excellence is evident in the pride taken by its workers, which is reflected in the highest quality products and services in the industry.

