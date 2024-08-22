Comer & Mace Open Probe into National Public Data Breach Exposing Millions of Americans’ Personal Information

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are opening a probe into reports about a possible cyberattack executed against National Public Data. In a letter to National Public Data President Salvatore Verini, the lawmakers request a briefing on the breach.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating recent news reports about a possible cyberattack executed against National Public Data by a cybercriminal group identified as USDoD,” wrote the lawmakers. “It is reported that the personal information of nearly 3 billion people were compromised, with the stolen data including information such as Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses. If true, this data breach likely represents one of the largest cyberattacks ever in terms of impacted individuals.”

According to reports, the stolen data was put up for sale on the dark web by USDoD for $3.5 million, possibly as early as April of this year. National Public Data has acknowledged the data breaches likely happened earlier this year but appears to have failed to inform victims about them in a timely manner.

“National Public Data’s lack of transparency about the cyberattack is staggering in light of the alleged compromised information and potential harm to so many victims. It isn’t even clear whether the attack has impacted close to 3 billion records or individuals, as news reports have described it both ways,” continued the lawmakers.“The Committee is investigating this matter to better understand the details surrounding the security incident, and its impacts. To assist our investigation, we request an initial briefing as soon as possible, but no later than August 30, 2024.”

Read the letter to National Public Data President Verini here.