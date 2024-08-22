California leaders praise new nation-leading laws to crack down on crime

Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, City of Riverside: “I appreciate the Governor’s and legislature’s support in taking action against the rise in retail and property crime. We cannot have prosperity without public safety. These laws will ensure that our businesses and residents can thrive knowing that criminals will be held accountable.”

Mayor Farrah Khan, City of Irvine: “As the second largest city in Orange County, Irvine has faced its share of challenges with retail and property theft. I fully support the Governor’s decision to sign this landmark legislative package targeting retail crime and property theft. It is essential that we provide our police department with the necessary tools and resources to safeguard our community effectively. These bills create strict penalties for individuals involved in retail and property theft, bolster existing laws to ensure police can arrest retail theft suspects with probable cause even if they didn’t witness a crime in progress, permit the aggregation of stolen goods, and create new penalties for criminals who damage businesses and property in the course of theft.”

Mayor Todd Gloria, Chair of the California Big City Mayors Coalition: “These new laws are going to help disrupt criminal enterprises and protect businesses, workers, and communities. As I said in my 2024 State of the City address, we should be locking up criminals, not laundry detergent. I thank the Governor and Legislature for taking action to combat these crimes occurring throughout our state. Organized retail theft is a significant trend that must be reversed.”

Supervisor Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County: “I extend my deepest thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom for signing a landmark bipartisan legislative package aimed at addressing and curbing property and organized retail crime. This pivotal action enhances the $15 million dollars provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by the Governor to safeguard our communities and businesses from the devastating impacts of organized theft. These additional measures will not only support law enforcement efforts but also victims, many of them shopkeepers and retail workers, who work at the Nike Community Store in East Los Angeles and the Warehouse Shoe Sale in Highland Park – businesses which have been continuously hit by retail crime. I appreciate the leadership of lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly for taking swift action to make our state a safer place to live and work.”

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, Vice Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors: “Stealing is wrong. These policies will crack-down on organized retail theft rings, protect our local businesses, and ensure consumer safety. They will prevent crime rings from selling stolen goods online and protect the small businesses owners I represent. On behalf of my constituents, many thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislators for being tough on crime.”

Supervisor Luis Alejo, Monterey County: “I applaud Governor Newsom for his leadership and commitment to public safety by signing the Retail Theft Package. Providing tougher penalties for repeat offenders and organized retail crime, provides our local businesses with the support they deserve and meaningful accountability for those responsible.”

Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors: “The bipartisan approach brought forward by legislators and signed by Governor Newsom is one that proportionately addresses the threats to our collective safety by strengthening penalties for organized retail theft and the sale of dangerous, addictive and often lethal substances. This is a forward-thinking approach to issues that impact all Californians and shows that we have learned the lessons of failed mass incarceration and the misguided war on drugs.”

Supervisor Joe Baca, San Bernardino County: “I commend the Governor and the legislature for their leadership to address statewide retail theft and property crime. These laws will ensure our law enforcement agencies and justice system have the necessary tools to hold criminals accountable. In the County of San Bernardino, we will continue to work diligently to protect businesses and keep our residents safe.”

Supervisor Felipe Hernandez, Vice Chair of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors: “I fully support statewide efforts to combat retail theft and organized crime, and I am grateful to our Governor, Speaker Robert Rivas, and the legislators for standing up for Watsonville and Santa Cruz County businesses and law enforcement. To protect our vibrant communities, we need strong laws that empower our local law enforcement and prosecutors to hold criminals accountable for property crime and retail theft.”

Supervisor Kelly Long, Chair of Ventura County Board of Supervisors: “I support statewide efforts targeting retail theft and organized crime and appreciate our legislators in advocating for our local businesses and law enforcement. We need robust laws to better assist law enforcement and prosecutors in safeguarding communities and holding criminals accountable.”

Mayor Randy Rowse, City of Santa Barbara: “I am pleased that the Governor has recognized our current situation and is taking these proactive stances. While the retail industry has been wounded, so have communities that have lost retailers small and large due to the previous legislation that robbed many of the protections that taxpayers count on. As we move forward, the Governor’s anti-crime package will yield immediate dividends and begin the journey back to the community standards we all expect and deserve.”

Mayor Gil Hurtado, City of South Gate: “Our hard working business owners struggle enough without having to deal with individuals who have found it too easy to get away with crime. They’ve been asking for help and now they have it. Thank you to the bipartisan group of leaders and stakeholders who worked with our governor to make this happen. Thank you Governor Newsom for your leadership.”

Mayor Thomas Wong, City of Monterey Park: “I applaud the Governor’s and Legislature’s actions to urgently address the rise in retail and property crime impacting our communities. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our regional and state partners to ensure the safety of our community and to support our local economy.”

Mayor Ulises Cabrera, City of Moreno Valley: “I applaud the Governor and the legislature for acting with urgency to combat retail theft and property crime. These new laws send a clear message that perpetrators will be held accountable and face consequences for their actions. California continues leading the way through forward thinking policies that make our communities safer.”

Councilmember Nelson Esparza, City of Fresno: “I deeply appreciate Governor Newsom’s initiative to tackle retail theft and property crimes. This legislative package provides much-needed support to business owners, customers and communities in the Central Valley and across California. It sends a powerful message of accountability, reassuring businesses and individuals alike that California is committed to their safety and well-being.”