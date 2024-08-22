THE RESULTS ARE IN! WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announces results of "The Kid's Ballot" from votes cast at the WV State Fair

​​

Charleston, W.Va. – The 2024 WV State Fair has concluded and so has the voting for some of the Fair's favorite foods, animals, and rides.

"The Kid's Ballot" is a fun program conducted during the State Fair by WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and his team. This was the third consecutive year that the Secretary of State's booth in the West Virginia Building featured the Ballot for young Fair-goers.

This initiative aims to instill early civic engagement among children, giving them a taste of the democratic process. More than 450 kids visited the Secretary of State's booth to cast their votes this year. Following their participation, each student received a proud “I Voted” sticker to commemorate their involvement.

The Kid's Ballot provided a fun way for children to cast their "votes" on various State Fair subjects including their favorite ride, ice cream flavor, animal, and snack. The WV Secretary of State's Office has tallied the votes and is excited to announce the results of the 2024 Kid's Ballot.

Here are the results:

Favorite State Fair Ride: Roller Coaster (145 votes)

Favorite State Fair Ice Cream Flavor: Chocolate (112 votes)

Favorite State Fair Animal: Horse (152 votes)

Favorite State Fair Snack: Cotton Candy (118 votes)

"Students from all over the state attended this year's State Fair," said Secretary of State Mac Warner.

"The Kid's Ballot demonstrates how elections can be enjoyable with each "young voter" expressing strong opinions about which subjects they wanted to win," Warner said.

Secretary Warner emphasized the importance of engaging young voters, highlighting that this initiative not only educates children about voting, but also encourages their families to become involved in the electoral process. Adults visiting the Secretary of State's booth at the State Fair had the opportunity to update their voter registration, register to vote, request absentee ballots, and receive assistance on various election-related issues.

During the State Fair, the Secretary of State's Office registered dozens of citizens, preparing them for the upcoming 2024 General Election.

For questions related to West Virginia's election process and the upcoming November 5 General Election, voters can visit GoVoteWV.com for more information.