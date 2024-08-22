More shelter beds coming to Victoria

CANADA, August 22 - New shelter beds will help move more people in Victoria, including people living on Pandora Avenue, off the street and indoors with as many as 72 new shelter beds.

“Helping people experiencing homelessness find indoor shelter and to get out of encampments so that they can access the services they need is critical,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These additional spaces will help those who have been sheltering outdoors find safe, supportive accommodation. We are determined to provide a path out of homelessness and add even more housing throughout Victoria.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing funds to add as many as 40 new spaces at existing shelters operated by Our Place Society. In addition, 32 spaces will be added to an existing shelter operated by The Salvation Army.

The spaces at the Our Place Society shelters are for adults 19 and older who do not have a permanent address or residence, while the spaces at The Salvation Army are for men seeking a recovery-oriented program. Individuals staying in these shelters receive access to a bed, food and washrooms, as well as support from staff and connections to local community services, including housing opportunities.

“These additional shelter beds are the first step to help people find temporary indoor housing and support services,” said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “We are continuing to work with partners and the City of Victoria to ensure that other, permanent housing options with appropriate supports become available, which will help foster healthy, connected and safe communities for everyone.”

This initiative is part of the Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) memorandum of understanding formalized between the Province and City of Victoria in February 2024. This MOU includes the development of new shelter and housing options through BC Housing’s HEARTH program and providing increased support to people sheltering in encampments through the HEART program.

“I’m gratified to see these 72 shelter spaces made available for Victorians,” said Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria. “I thank the Province for this opportunity to collaborate within HEARTH and urge my local government colleagues to do the same. While BC Housing builds longer-term housing, these shelter beds support the city’s actions as we respond to urgent temporary housing needs.”

Since the MOU was signed, BC Housing has reopened 30 units at Caledonia Place, converted 30 shelter beds at St. John the Divine (1611 Quadra St.) from winter to year-round, and added these new shelter beds, providing a total of 132 new spaces for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

In addition to these new shelter beds, the Province is also investing $2 million over three years, in partnership with the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH), to support a provincewide response to homelessness. This partnership includes support for improvement to homelessness service co-ordination, streamlining the delivery of local supports to people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness, and other resources and guidance to communities.

Services will be implemented using a phased approach, beginning with Abbotsford in the coming weeks, followed by Kelowna, Nanaimo, Prince George, Chilliwack, Greater Victoria, Cowichan Valley, Kamloops, Nelson and Penticton in early 2025. Moreover, all B.C. communities will receive access to the CAEH online training modules free as a resource to leverage and support the work in their communities.

Quotes:

Julian Daly, CEO, Our Place Society –

“Our Place commends the provincial government for making these shelter beds available and stepping up to address street homelessness in Victoria. We are happy to be one of the providers of these initial shelter spaces and remain optimistic that the vast majority of unhoused folks will secure shelter in the coming months and be on their pathway to permanent housing. These units represent a fantastic and welcome first step.”

Jonathan Hopkins, executive director, The Salvation Army Victoria –

“The Salvation Army’s expansion in Victoria reflects our deep commitment to serving vulnerable populations. By increasing our capacity, we provide dignity and essential services to those living in encampments, offering hope and pathways to a better future. Our collaboration with BC Housing ensures a transformative impact on the community.”

Quick Facts:

The new shelter beds are expected to start opening in late August 2024 and into September 2024, as renovations and staff capacity allow.

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing operating funding for the three sites, as well as $100,000 to renovate a shelter operated by Our Place Society to support its expansion.

The facility expansions are funded through the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing program.

Full funding details will be provided after the sites open.

Learn More:

For information about the HEART and HEARTH programs, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing