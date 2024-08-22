Madhouse Dance Redefines Dance Fitness in San Diego County

Madhouse Founder Olivia Kingston

Madhouse Dance plans to shake up the fitness industry through spicy dance fitness classes that empower and boost confidence.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhouse Dance has launched a second location in Encinitas, spearheaded by founder Olivia Kingston. Madhouse has become a popular new fitness movement throughout San Diego County with its unique take on dance fitness. Increasingly, more people are looking to exercise in new, engaging ways that center around community. With the evident popularity of dance shows and TikTok dances, more people are looking for dance classes than ever before. Madhouse meets those demands by providing fun, empowering, and “spicy” dance classes for women, no matter their dance background.“I wanted to provide a safe and exciting outlet for people to let loose and dance without going to a bar or a club,” founder Olivia Kingston says. “Madhouse is all the fun of the club, without the booze and unwanted attention.” While you might not be at the club, the studio emulates an electric nightclub environment by turning the lights down and the music up.Madhouse grew a near-cult following and passionate support after launching their original Redroom Dance Cardio class in 2021. Redroom is a rated R, extra spicy version of their dance HIIT-style workout class featuring explicit music, booty shaking, floorwork, and unapologetic body love. Kingston wanted to give women, including herself, a safe and nonjudgmental outlet to tap into their sensual feminine energy while getting a great workout. While the content of the class might be shocking at first to some, it always ignites a source of self-love, self-acceptance, and empowerment that remains untapped in many women.The strangest thing about Kingston as a dance studio owner? She’s actually not a trained dancer. She doesn’t have the decades of dance experience that normally decorate the resumes of studio owners. To her, that’s a distinct advantage. “I believe that one of the reasons that Madhouse resonates so deeply with the community is that it is specifically designed for people who don’t consider themselves dancers — people who like to dance, but are unlikely to attend studios focused on serious trained dancers. I know what it feels like to be intimidated, nervous, or left behind in a studio setting. I know that all I cared about 4 years ago was having a fun dance workout, not technique or performance.”This is indeed what makes her take on a dance studio particularly compelling and brings in people with little to no dance experience. She continues, “I’m hyper conscious of what my target demographic is looking for because I relate to them so heavily. I do everything I can to make the experience fun and welcoming for them.”If you want to experience the Madhouse movement yourself, you can book a class at one of their two San Diego locations: Morena Blvd. or Encinitas. And don’t worry! If you’re not in San Diego but want to experience a class, they have an online class platform with new episodes added weekly.

