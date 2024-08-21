Lawrence Transit is honored to receive 2024 Innovative Solutions Award

Five cities across the country have been recognized for providing innovative solutions in their transportation systems. Lawrence Transit is one of the award recipients, highlighted for its increased efficiency after working with several technology partners to improve the passenger experience.

The awards were given by METRO Magazine, one of the oldest and largest magazines entirely devoted to public transportation in the world. It has served the rail market since 1904 and the bus market since its beginning.

According to the magazine, the Innovative Solutions Awards “honors bus and rail operations and their supplier partners who have implemented initiatives that helped them save money, run more efficiently, streamline operations, increase safety, improve customer satisfaction, increase ridership, and more.”

This year’s winners are:

Lawrence Transit/Spare/Swiftly/Transit App – Increased Efficiency

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (Tampa, Fla.)/INIT – Fare Collection

University of Wisconsin-Madison Transportation Services/Urban Solar – Sustainability

Denver Regional Transit District/Masabi/Transit App – Customer Experience

FAST Transit (Fairfield, Calif.)/ Chillicothe Transit System (Ohio)/The Routing Company – Mobility

“As a small agency, it’s important to Lawrence Transit to provide the highest quality service and the best use of our available funding and service hours,” said Felice Lavergne, Transit Planner II at Lawrence Transit. “Providing high quality services using innovative technology positions Lawrence Transit to be a leader in sustainability, economic development, and partnership and a major contributor to making Lawrence a place where all enjoy life and feel at home.”

Read the full article: Kansas’ Lawrence Transit Uses Tech to Improve Passenger Experience.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Adam Weigel, Lawrence Transit, (785) 832-3464