eBridge Procurement to present at the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) Annual Forum

eBridge to present to procurement professionals on Monday, 8/26/2024.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBridge Procurement, announced today that President, Cindy Sisloff, will speak at the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP): The Institute for Public Procurement Forum 2024.On August 26, at 11:30 am in Innovation Theater I, Sisloff will present “Reverse Auctions: A Powerful Negotiation Tool for Your Toolbox,” an interactive discussion that includes a demonstration of a reverse auction in action.eBridge will also be present throughout the event as an exhibitor and can be found at booth #1320 in the event’s Exhibit Hall. NIGP Forum 2024 will be held in Charlotte, NC from Aug. 25-28 at the Charlotte Convention Center.About eBridge & Reverse AuctioneBridge has been shaping the nature of reverse auction practice in the government setting since 2007. Sisloff has overseen thousands of reverse auctions for governments entities in 34 states. eBridge Procurement is the reverse auction provider for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the state of North Carolina and the state of Nebraska.eBridge utilizes its proprietary, web-based, sealed bidding platform to allow vendors to compete for agency’s contracts by placing multiple lowering bids, in real time. This dynamic bidding process replaces the traditional static process of a one-bid-per-vendor response. Vendors only see their current bid and their rank compared to other vendors. The platform increases savings and competition for member agencies and the procurement process follows and adheres to all government rules and regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.