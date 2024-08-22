Part 2 of Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034

On July 9, 2024, the Senate Committee on the Budget convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, CBO’s Director, testified about the agency’s report An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034. After the hearing, Ranking Member Chuck Grassley and Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott submitted 29 questions for the record. A document providing CBO’s answers to 11 of those questions was published on August 9, 2024. This document provides the agency’s answers to the remaining 18 questions.

