08/21/2024

CT DoAg Releases Guidance for CT Grown for CT Kids Grant Program

Microgrant applications to develop farm to school programs due September 18

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to release Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids (CTG4CTK) Grant program guidance for fiscal year 2025. New this year are unique application opening dates and deadlines divided into microgrants and full grants. Microgrant applications for projects requesting up to $5,000 over a 12-month duration are now open for Tracks 1 through 4 and are due by 12:00 p.m. on September 18, 2024.

Through a combination of financial and technical assistance, the CTG4CTK grant will help develop farm to school programs that will increase the amount of CT Grown farm products in school meal programs, implement experiential learning opportunities focused on farm to school and nutrition, increase farm sales to schools, sustain relationships with local farmers and producers, and improve the health of children in the state.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the CT Grown for CT Kids Grant Program over the past few funding rounds, we have staggered the opening and closing dates, enabling us to distribute funds for the microgrant projects earlier in the school year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This will enable awarded projects to have a more meaningful impact on students during the school year to fuel their learning and provide increased market access for Connecticut’s agricultural producers.”

CT DoAg has more than $800,000 available this fiscal year to award with approximately $100,000 earmarked for microgrant applications in all tracks. The remainder will be available towards full grant applications (18 or 24-month projects) in Tracks 1, 2, and 4.

Track 1: Farm to School (K-12) Local Procurement Assistance Grant

Track 2: Farm to School (K-12) Experiential Learning Grant

Track 3: Producer Capacity Building Grant *microgrant only award

Track 4: Farm to Early Childcare and Education (ECE) Grant

Full grant applications for Track 4 will open on September 20 with applications due on October 25, 2024. Applications for full grants in Tracks 1 and 2 will also open on September 20 with a deadline of November 8, 2024. All grants will open and close at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on their respective dates.

Eligible applicants include Connecticut local and regional boards of education, regional education centers, cooperative arrangements, childcare centers, group childcare homes and family childcare homes, or any organization or entity administering or assisting in the development of a farm to school program. Entities who received CTG4CTK funds for the two prior grant periods are not eligible to apply this fiscal year. A one-round/year break in funding is required.

For interested parties, there will be a webinar including a question-and-answer session on Monday, August 26, 2024, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. This will be recorded and posted online. For more information on the webinar, guidance, application portal, and additional information required to apply, please visit the CT Grown for CT Kids Grant Program page. CT DoAg will host regular office hours following the webinar and grant coaching by track will also be available. Available times will be announced during the webinar and posted on the website. To learn more, visit the webpage or contact Hannah Carty at Hannah.Carty@ct.gov or 860-471-1620.

This is the fourth round of funding available for the CTG4CTK Grant program. During the first three rounds the program awarded more than $3.47 million to fund 99 projects. Included in that are eight shipping container growing units which received $2 million with funding authorized during the 2023 legislative session utilizing state American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Originally established under P.A. 21-0002,S. 364, the state legislature allocated ARPA funds for CT DoAg to administer a two-year pilot program. In June 2023 legislation was passed authorizing up to $1 million annually in the FY24 and FY25 budgets to fund the Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids Grant (CTG4CTK Grant) program, including providing technical assistance to grantees through University of Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

