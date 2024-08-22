SOLAR EXPORT DEADLINE IS AUGUST 31st

Sunsolar Solutions Logo SUNSOLAR Installation SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS Installers

APS customers must act now to be grandfathered into the current solar buy back rate.

Now is the time for Arizona homeowners to go solar. After August 31 they’ll need a 10% larger system to reap the same financial benefit that they can receive today.” — Val Berechet, Principal, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ACC (Arizona Corporation Commissions) approved the deadline of August 31st for APS customers to be grandfathered into current solar buy back rate. Homeowners must act immediately to ensure best buy back rates.Power bills have been skyrocketing. And with the current record-breaking temperatures, residents have been using more power, leading to massive electric bills. Along with lower energy bills, solar customers who add solar storage have resiliency against outages. However, the changes to the buy back rate have large consequences.Arizona Public Service (APS) is set to reduce buy back rates to new Arizona solar customers for their surplus power. This change requires larger solar systems and, consequently, a higher upfront investment to generate the expected savings. After August 31, homeowners with new solar systems will receive 10 percent less for the extra energy they export to the grid, necessitating larger and more expensive solar systems to maintain economic benefits.“Now is the time for Arizona homeowners to go solar,” stated Val Berechet, Principal, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS. “After August 31 they’ll need a 10% larger system to reap the same financial benefit that they can receive today.”To avoid being caught in the middle of these changing dynamics, Arizona homeowners interested in going solar are urged to act now. The deadline of August 31 looms. It is crucial to make the switch to solar power now, enabling them to safeguard their energy costs from further pressures. SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS makes it easy for homeowners to go solar. More than 11,000 Arizona homeowners have gotten solar systems from SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS . They can save up to 90% of the cost of their electricity. With $0 down financing, customers will generate their own electricity and will pay less than current energy bills.To help homeowners harness the power of solar energy and navigate these uncertainties, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS offers free design consultations for households interested in implementing solar solutions. By tapping into solar power, consumers can secure a smoother and more stable energy future. Learn more at sunsolarsolutions.comAbout SunPower by SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONSSUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is an A+ BBB Accredited Business with industry leaders in engineering, design, and integration of residential rooftop solar. With over 50 years of combined experience, SUNSOLAR has proudly served over 11,000 customers since our inception in 2015. Through outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and dedication, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is improving the lives of homeowners while creating a brighter future.The very foundation of SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, with a high emphasis on ensuring homeowners understand the varying aspects of their solar project. After our Solar Consultants analyze the home, the SUNSOLAR team of highly qualified design engineers will custom tailor a quote for a system that fits its unique solar needs using the best possible technology and installation process. The company is committed to providing exceptional, professional service through a reliable sales process and speedy, high-quality installation, so customers can start saving and living greener immediately.# # #

