Secretary of State Tre Hargett Encourages Citizens to Become Poll Workers for Nov. 5 State & Federal Election

August 22, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ahead of the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is again encouraging Tennesseans to consider becoming poll workers later this fall.

“Our poll workers are critical to a successful election,” said Secretary Hargett. “We anticipate a robust voter turnout, and there is always a need for poll workers, especially during a presidential election cycle.”

During early voting and on Election Day, poll workers conduct various tasks — including greeting voters, answering questions, explaining how to cast a ballot, and counting votes at their community locations. They are paid for their work and for attending required training sessions.

Most citizens are eligible to work at polling locations, regardless of political affiliation. The minimum age is 16, and anyone over 18 must be a registered voter in the county where they desire to serve.

Other qualifications include:

Be able to read and write in the English language. Cannot be a candidate or close relative of a candidate. Cannot be supervised by a county or municipal elected official on the ballot.

All City, County, and Metropolitan government employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot) are eligible, as are state employees. Federal employees should consult with their individual Human Resources Department to determine eligibility.

“Poll workers are the backbone of elections,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “These individuals and their efforts ensure all citizens know that Tennessee’s results are accurate and our elections remain secure.”

Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years; the Secretary of State’s office is also the trusted source for all election information. For more information about becoming a poll worker, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/pollworkers.

