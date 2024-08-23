AST Advanced Security Technologies Expands with New Office in Bridgeville, PA

New Building/Office AST

AST Advanced Security Technologies expands into Bridgeville, PA, offering cutting-edge security solutions to enhance safety and protect local businesses.

Opening this office is a testament to our growth and client trust. We're committed to maintaining high standards of service and delivering state-of-the-art security solutions to the area and beyond.” — Don Tharp

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AST Advanced Security Technologies , a leading provider of cutting-edge security solutions, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks a significant milestone in AST's commitment to delivering premier security services across the state of Pennsylvania, ensuring businesses and institutions have access to the latest advancements in security technology.Founded by Austin Hughes and Don Tharp, AST Advanced Security Technologies has deep roots in Chester, WV. Over the years, AST has become renowned for its innovative and customized security systems, offering a wide range of services that include Access Control CCTV , Networking, Intrusion Detection, and Digital Signage. The new Bridgeville office will allow AST to extend its reach, providing local businesses with unparalleled security solutions tailored to their unique needs.“Our expansion into Bridgeville represents our dedication to enhancing security for businesses throughout Pennsylvania,” said Austin Hughes, Co-Founder of AST. “We are excited to bring our expertise and advanced technology to a broader audience, helping more companies protect their assets and ensure the safety of their premises.”Don Tharp, Co-Founder, added, “Opening this new office is a testament to our growth and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to maintaining our high standards of service and delivering state-of-the-art security solutions to the Bridgeville community and beyond.”AST Leads Security Services for New Business Expansions in BridgevilleIn conjunction with opening the new office, AST is excited to be the leading provider of security services to new businesses coming into the Bridgeville area. This role underscores AST’s reputation for reliability and excellence in the security industry.“We are thrilled to support the security needs of new developments in Bridgeville,” said Tharpe. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that these projects benefit from our advanced security technologies, offering comprehensive protection and peace of mind.”The collaboration will see AST providing a full suite of security services, including:• Access Control: Advanced systems that provide complete control over who can enter and access specific areas within a facility, integrating seamlessly with other security measures for a holistic approach to security.• CCTV: A wide range of surveillance options, from basic to high-definition cameras, ensuring businesses can monitor and secure every corner of their property.• Networking: Robust network solutions that enable seamless communication between security devices, ensuring optimal performance and data security.• Intrusion Detection: Innovative systems designed to protect critical assets around the clock, with sensors and magnetic locks to prevent unauthorized access.• Digital Signage: High-quality digital signage solutions to enhance communication and marketing efforts, supported by expert installation and maintenance services.AST’s new office will offer a comprehensive suite of services, ensuring that businesses in Bridgeville have access to the latest and most effective security solutions available.AST's mission has always been to provide the best in security technology while giving back to the community. This new office in Bridgeville will continue that tradition, fostering local partnerships and contributing to the region's safety and economic growth.For more information about AST Advanced Security Technologies and its services, please visit our website at https://astadvancedsecurity.com/ or contact our office at (412) 206-1060.About AST Advanced Security TechnologiesAST Advanced Security Technologies is the Tri-State Region's fastest-growing security company, specializing in security cameras, access control, and security networking. Founded by Austin Hughes and Don Tharp, AST has earned the trust of numerous businesses and institutions through its dedication to innovation, reliability, and exceptional service. Headquartered in Chester, WV, AST continues to expand its reach, bringing cutting-edge security solutions to clients across the region.

