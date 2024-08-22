CampusWell and Defined.ai Announce Launch of Groundbreaking Health and Wellness Dataset for AI Training

CampusWell is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness dataset for AI training in collaboration with Defined.ai.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampusWell, a leading provider of researched and evidence-based health and wellness content, is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness dataset for AI training in collaboration with Defined.ai. This groundbreaking dataset features over 15 years of meticulously curated articles and more than 270 scripted videos, all developed by a team of professionals with advanced degrees in Public Health.

Proven effective in the MyOhioWellness program, a joint initiative between CampusWell and the state of Ohio, the dataset has delivered consistent, high-quality answers to mental health and wellness queries. In recent comparisons, CampusWell's content has outperformed top AI mental health chatbots, offering more detailed and accurate responses to users.

"This dataset is the culmination of years of dedication to advancing health and wellness education. We're thrilled to bring it into the AI space, where it will help elevate the accuracy and trustworthiness of health-related AI solutions," said Nathan McKelvey, CEO of CampusWell.

Ian Turner, Director of Strategic AI Partnerships at Defined.ai, added, "Our partnership with CampusWell brings a wealth of high-quality, ethically sourced, real data to AI developers. This fosters trust, transparency, and diversity in AI development, addressing the demand for real-world data among our customers while driving responsible AI solutions. CampusWell is an exemplary partner, providing clear evidence of data ownership and rights to resell, ensuring that the data can be used effectively for AI training. It is great to have such an ethical partner in this new era of generative AI.”

The dataset is now available to AI companies through the Defined.ai platform.

For more information, visit CampusWell, MyOhioWellness, and Defined.ai.

About CampusWell:

CampusWell is a leading provider of evidence-based health and wellness content, curated by public health experts and distributed to educational institutions and organizations worldwide.

About Defined.ai:

Defined.ai is a global leader in providing high-quality, ethically sourced data for AI applications, supporting the development of responsible and innovative artificial intelligence solutions.

