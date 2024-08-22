Submit Release
American Receivable Provides $1.2MM in Factoring Facilities to Returning Clients

American Receivable Provides $1.2MM in Factoring Facilities to Returning Clients

American Receivable, a Dallas based Top Rated Factoring Company, is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of $1.2 million in factoring facilities for two returning clients:

• $800,000 to a Specialty Staffing Company
The client, a well-established Texas staffing agency specializing in niche industries, secured three new contracts, creating an immediate need for additional capital to cover payroll obligations. American Receivable provided an $800,000 factoring facility, enabling the company to meet its payroll demands and support its ongoing growth.

• $400,000 to a Specialty Fabrication Shop
The client, a Florida specialty fabrication shop with a strong track record of innovation, recently expanded into a new market. To support this expansion, American Receivable provided a $400,000 factoring facility, allowing the company to manage its working capital needs and seize new opportunities.

American Receivable remains committed to empowering businesses with the financial flexibility they need to succeed in competitive markets.

