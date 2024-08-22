The 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition Concludes Successfully with Lam Cheok Seng and Wang Iat Ham winning the Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize

MACAU, August 22 - The Special Prizes Competition and awards ceremony of the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) was held at the Seac Pai Van Public School on 15 August. At the event, 20 Special Prizes in “Chinese Instrumental” and “Western Instrumental / Vocal” categories were presented by Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau , Cheong Lai San; Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau , Kuok Mio U; and the judges of the Special Prizes Competition, namely the conductors Dai Luqing, Gay En Hui, Huang Kuang-Yu, OuYang Hui-Kang, Lo Hau Man, and Francis Kan.

The Macao Young Musicians Competition this year concluded successfully and attracted over 900 participants. The Competition was held from 24 July to 11 August with a total of 74 sessions in 67 categories. First prize-winners in each category and participants recommended by the judges were eligible to compete in the elementary, intermediate or advanced level in each of the solo categories and ensembles categories of the Special Prizes Competition.

Lam Cheok Seng, aged 20, is the winner of “Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize (Chinese Instrumental Solo)”, namely the Grand Champion in the Advanced Level of the Chinese Instrumental Solo category. He started learning Chinese percussion at the age of eight under the tutelage of Li Chang at the Macao Conservatory, and also received guidance from Wang Jianhua, renowned Chinese percussion educator, and Chen Zuohui, a National First Class Performer. Lam has been learning Chinese percussion for over 12 years and has participated in numerous performances and competitions. He is now a member of the Macao Chinese Percussion Association.

Wang Iat Ham, aged 12, is the winner of “Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize (Western Instrumental / Vocal Solo )”, namely the Grand Champion in the Advanced Level of the Western Instrumental / Vocal Solo category. Born into a musical family, Wang studied violin under Wang Hao, a violist at the Macao Orchestra, and Ivan Chan, an associate professor of the String Chamber Music from The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. She started to learn violin at the age of four and showcased her musical talent from a young age: she won the Grand Champion in the Special Prize Competition (Elementary Level) in the 36th Macao Young Musicians Competition at the age of five, and obtained an ABRSM Grade 8 Certificate with Distinction at the age of eight.

In the Chinese Instrumental Solo Categories of the Special Prizes Competition, the Grand Champion, Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Elementary Level were Chu Hok In, Lei U Kio, and Ho Cheok Hei. The Grand Champion, Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Intermediate Level were Ieong Kun Wang, Chan In Tong, and Chang Ieng Fu. The Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Advanced Level were Wu Ka Yu and U Weng Kei. The Best Performance Prize in Chinese Instrumental Ensemble Category went to Li Cheng In, Suen Chi Kei and Wu Ka Yu.

In Western Instrumental / Vocal Solo Categories of the Special Prizes Competition, the Grand Champion, Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Elementary Level were Au Chon Kin, Cheang Iat Fong, and Jiang Chi Kei. The Grand Champion, Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Intermediate Level were Ho Nok Chon, Jiang Chi Meng, and Chen Hon Ut. The Grand First Runner-up and Grand Second Runner-up in the Advanced Level were Cheong Tin Ut and Wong Hei U. The Best Performance Prize in Western Instrumental / Vocal Ensemble Category went to Ho Nok Hin and Wang Iat Ham.

All competition results have been published on the competition system and the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm. Cash awards winners / representatives of the winning ensembles must log in to the competition system to submit their bank account information by 1 September; failure to do so will be deemed as renouncing the cash awards. Certificates can be collected at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building at Tap Siac Square from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. between 24 to 26 October. For the collection requirements, please refer to Section 9 “Issue of Score Cards, Cash Awards and Certificates” in the competition’s Rules and Regulations. The electronic score cards have also been uploaded to the competition system and can be downloaded by 31 October; no late requests for re-issue will be accepted. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.