Macao International Music Festival early bird discount to end soon Additional seats offered for The Nutcracker and I and Herbie Hancock due to enthusiastic response

MACAU, August 22 - Tickets to the 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) programmes organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau are now on sale, with the 30% early bird discount due to end this Sunday (25 August). Themed “And the Stars Shine”, the MIMF this year will present a star-studded musical feast with timeless melodies across 12 spectacular programmes and other outreach activities. The public are advised to purchase their tickets as soon as possible during the early bird promotion period. Moreover, tickets of The Nutcracker and I and Herbie Hancock were sold out soon after the tickets went on sale. Considering the enthusiastic response from the public, MIMF is offering additional seats for these two programmes, and anyone interested should not miss the opportunity. Tickets for the additional seats will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday (24 August) via the Macau Ticketing Network.

The Nutcracker and I, a multimedia performance produced by pianist Alexandra Dariescu, will be staged at Box II, Macao Cultural Centre on 2-3 November, recreating Tchaikovsky’s fantastic fairy tale through a combination of piano music, ballet and animated images. The show has attracted over 70,000 audience members worldwide, enjoyed international critical acclaim since its premiere in 2017 and was nominated for the Opus Klassik Awards in Germany in 2019.

Herbie Hancock, the revered jazz pianist and winner of Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award will present a passionate concert at the Grand Auditorium, Macao Cultural Centre on 3 November. Dedicated to his musical career for nearly seven decades, Herbie Hancock is the most significant and influential jazz icon in the contemporary music scene. His masterpieces, including Cantaloupe Island and Chameleon, have captivated the music world and his multilayered and dynamic rendition has gained enthusiastic applause from music aficionados. Pre-show Talk: Herbie Hancock will be held at the Auditorium, Macao Museum of Art at 7 p.m. on the day of the concert to give participants a deeper understanding of the performer and his works.

Tickets for the MIMF programmes are currently onsale via the Macau Ticketing Network; 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555 (Macao), 2380 5083 (Hong Kong) and 139 2691 1111 (Mainland China). Tickets for the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” are on sale via the Cinematheque．Passion. Other outreach activities are open for registration through “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web), seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge. For more information about the programmes and outreach activities, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimmand follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”).