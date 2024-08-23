Discover the Unbreakable Bonds of Friendship in Diana B. Roberts's Compelling Novel, Missing Parts

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed fundraiser and seasoned storyteller Diana B. Roberts , affectionately known as Dina, invites readers on a deeply moving journey through the complexities of friendship, resilience, and life’s unpredictable twists in her latest novel, Missing Parts. This powerful standalone fiction weaves the tale of Lacey Pierce and Mimi Faraday, whose lives take divergent paths only to intersect again under the most unexpected of circumstances.Set against the backdrop of the transformative 1960s and 70s in a charming New England town, Missing Parts explores the enduring power of friendship and the profound impact of life’s choices. Lacey and Mimi, once inseparable during their youth, find themselves worlds apart—Lacey is serving in the Peace Corps in Africa, and Mimi is dedicating her life to community service in Newfoundland. However, when Lacey discovers Mimi destitute in a Boston homeless shelter in 1995, their story takes a poignant turn.Through rich, vivid storytelling, Diana B. Roberts masterfully traces the parallel journeys of these two women, exploring the factors that contribute to resilience in the face of mental illness and life’s challenges. Missing Parts invites readers to reflect on the complex interplay of circumstances that shape our lives and the lives of those we hold dear.Diana B. Roberts, a seasoned professional fundraiser, has dedicated over three decades to supporting prominent non-profit institutions in Boston, including The Boys & Girls Club of Boston, The YMCA of Greater Boston, and Milton Academy, among others. Diana’s career also includes roles as a speechwriter in the Federal Government, a feature editor for Tokyo's largest English newspaper, and a Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia, North Africa.With a BA in Communications from Drake University and further studies in literary criticism at Hunter College, Diana’s life experiences have deeply informed her writing. She resides in Milton, Massachusetts, with her husband, Bob Bray. Together, they share five children and four grandchildren.Praise for Missing Parts“Missing Parts is a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit. Diana B. Roberts has crafted a story that will resonate with readers long after the final page is turned.”For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact droberts@thebraygroup.com

