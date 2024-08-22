Equicapita Declares Q2 2024 Distribution of $3,450,000

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equicapita (Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP) is pleased to announce that it has declared a distribution for Q2 2024 in the amount of $3.45M, which represents an annualized average yield to unitholders of over 6.4%* (up to 7.4% depending on series). This distribution is up 1.5% over the prior quarter and 15% over Q2 2023.The distribution was allocated to unitholders pro rata based on an individual unit’s accumulated preferred return as a percent of the total accumulated preferred return for all units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and will be paid on August 30, 2024.Equicapita has a 10-year track record in the mid-market private equity space and has generated a return to unitholders since inception of 10.5%** annually while keeping return volatility <10.0% including operating through the 24-month economic dislocation of COVID shut-downs and net of fees.Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Equicapita or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this document. This document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning Equicapita. Prospective purchasers of this investment opportunity may be provided with formal offering documents and will need to be qualified for investment prior to making any investment. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in such formal offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the proposed offering or reviewed any of the offering documents. This investment opportunity is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. There is a risk that any investment made will be lost entirely or in part. Only prospective investors who do not require immediate liquidity of their investment and who can afford the loss of their entire investment should consider this investment. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Equicapita relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Equicapita’s investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Equicapita’s control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Equicapita does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.*Specific yield by series will vary based on headline distribution target and vintage.** Return data represents the annualized return to an investor in Series A at fund inception, based on preferred and common distributions as well as current NAV. Returns vary by vintage and series.

