Atticus Publishing Presents: "HE IS HERE!" by Rev. Browning Montgomery Wood

A Fresh Look at the Christmas Story

UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly announces the book " HE IS HERE!: 25 Days Of Christmas Devotions ", a transformative book by Rev. Browning Montgomery Wood . This 25-day devotional takes readers on a deep and reflective journey through the Christmas story, offering insights that illuminate the profound impact of Jesus’ birth on humanity."HE IS HERE!" is not just a retelling of the well-known Christmas narrative—it is a book that promises to change the world just as the birth of Jesus Christ did over 21 centuries ago. In a humble and unknown village, a seemingly insignificant event took place: a woman gave birth to a son. But this was no ordinary birth. The arrival of this child, Jesus, would alter the course of history, and His influence continues to resonate today.The writings surrounding His life and message fill libraries across the globe, and debates about His means of birth continue to this day. Prophets, priests, and kings had long awaited this moment—the birth of the Messiah. Now, through "HE IS HERE!", readers can take a fresh look at the deeper meaning and emotions surrounding the Christmas story, and be blessed by daily devotions that guide them through the holiday season.Rev. Browning Montgomery Wood is an ordained pastor with over 40 years of ministry experience. He holds Masters degrees from two seminaries in both Biblical Studies and Divinity. Rev. Wood is also the author of the upcoming "A Walk with Christ to the Cross - 40 Days of Easter Devotions," which will be released in February 2025.Rev. Wood lives in Texas with his wife and leads a global mission organization that focuses on evangelism, training, and humanitarian relief. His organization provides medical aid, fresh water, and education to some of the poorest and most remote areas of the world, reflecting his dedication to serving others in the name of Christ.During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rev. Wood saw a need for hope and encouragement. He began posting simple daily devotions during the Christmas season, which were met with overwhelming appreciation from hundreds of readers. At their request, these devotions were compiled into the book "HE IS HERE!", first released in 2022. Now, through Atticus Publishing, this devotional is being made widely available to bless even more people during the holiday season.While many have heard the Christmas story countless times, "HE IS HERE!" invites readers to go deeper—to understand the emotions and reality that Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds experienced during that extraordinary time. The promise of a Messiah, anticipated for generations, had finally become a reality in the birth of Jesus. This book serves as a reminder that the hope and joy of Christmas are as real today as they were over two thousand years ago.Atticus Publishing is committed to promoting "HE IS HERE!" through media outreach, interviews, and strategic marketing, ensuring the book reaches a wide audience. Their goal is to help readers reconnect with the deeper meaning of the Christmas story and the true spirit of the season.

Browning Montgomery Wood on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.