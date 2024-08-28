Pro Reefer Now Offers Reefer and Trailer Repair Services in Victoria, BC

Pro Reefer has announced that the company now offers services in additional territories: Victoria, British Columbia.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Reefer has announced that the company now offers services in additional territories: Victoria, British Columbia.“Pro Reefer was founded in 1998 on the idea that reefers & trailers do not need to go to a shop to be maintained. For more than 25 years, we have stayed true to this idea and expanded our business across Canada,” says Derek Hone, National Sales Manager at Pro Reefer.ProReefer’s commitment to Canada-wide service excellence continues to drive expansion.“Starting in September Pro Reefer will be offering mobile reefer & trailer repairs out of Victoria covering territory up to Nanaimo area.”“We are committed to providing the great service we have become known for into Victoria and Nanaimo areas,” says Hone.Pro Reefer now provides service and repairs for Reefers & Trailers in Victoria and Nanaimo and the surrounding areas.Dedicated reefer and trailer mechanics are available. Contact a Pro Reefer Rep Today. Derek HoneNational Sales Manager(416) 888-4411derek@proreefer.comOur MissionMaximize Uptime with Mobile Maintenance; Minimize Costs with Onsite Repairs & Data2000 Argentia RoadPlaza 4, Suite 430Mississauga ON L5N 1W1

