IntellectAbility Pioneers Enhanced Support for MCOs Serving Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

A new framework has been developed to ensure that MCO’s provider networks have the knowledge and resources to meet the unique needs of people with IDD.

In an era where managed care organizations (MCOs) are central to the health and well-being of Medicaid enrollees, the role of MCOs continues to evolve to meet the unique needs of people with IDD.” — Lorene Reagan

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntellectAbility, a leading provider of strategic consultancy and transformative tools and training, is reshaping the framework of managed care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).“In an era where managed care organizations (MCOs) are central to the health and well-being of Medicaid enrollees, the role of MCOs continues to evolve to meet the unique needs of people with IDD,” said Lorene Reagan, a strategic consultant for IntellectAbility who has four decades of experience advocating for people with IDD. “Leading this evolutionary charge is IntellectAbility, with innovative tools and training that help to bolster any healthcare delivery network's ability to serve those with IDD effectively.”According to the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), nearly 74 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries are enrolled in managed healthcare plans. In April 2024, the Biden Administration released new rules involving Medicaid managed care, to improve access to care, quality, and health outcomes – and to better address health equity issues. With these recent policy changes, there is an imminent need for MCOs to adapt and fortify their provider networks so they can deliver improved access, quality, and health outcomes for the IDD population.“A survey of 714 practicing US physicians found that only 40.7 percent were very confident about their ability to provide the same quality of care to patients with disabilities,” said Reagan. “The study further found that just 56.5 percent strongly agreed that they welcomed patients with disabilities into their practices. A lack of confidence and training has led to significant health disparities for people with IDD. Comorbidities, including aspiration, bowel obstruction, seizures, dehydration, and sepsis, are often missed or misdiagnosed, leading to significantly higher mortality rates.”To help close gaps and address critical needs, IntellectAbility offers industry-leading resources designed to build this capacity among healthcare delivery networks. IntellectAbility's framework includes a host of measurable supports, including:• Review and amendment of policies, procedures, and workflows to meet IDD-specific needs.• Building a better understanding of the unique pharmaceutical needs of people with IDD.• Training to understand guardianship authority and the roles of family caregivers and foster care providers.• Provisions for continuity of care, including primary, specialty, and acute care services.• Employment of screening and assessment tools to effectively identify and track the progress of patients with IDD.• Development of an internal training/education plan across all involved contract areas.Elevance Health is the parent organization of several affiliated managed care health plans that serve members with IDD. These affiliated health plans have continually been recognized for innovating solutions to enhance care delivery for members with IDD, and as part of their commitment to continuous improvement, they engaged in a strategic partnership with IntellectAbility to better equip their provider networks to serve their IDD member population.Taylor Blake, National Director of Network Management and Long-Term Services and Supports at Elevance Health, has been at the helm of this initiative and reflects on the partnership. She observes, “Taking a person-centered approach allows us to tailor our resources and services to best support the health goals of people with IDD. Our collaboration with IntellectAbility has helped us empower our healthcare delivery network by bridging critical training for providers who serve people with IDD, thereby increasing access to optimal care for our members.”IntellectAbility focuses on early recognition of health risks and improving health and quality of life for individuals with IDD. By providing comprehensive health-related and person-centered service training to provider networks, caregivers, agencies, and supporters of people with IDD, it is making tremendous strides in enhancing health outcomes and driving unprecedented industry advancements.ABOUT INTELLECTABILITYIntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks, thereby improving health and wellness. One such tool is the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), of which they are the sole developer, producer, and distributor. The web-based HRST is the most widely used and validated health risk screening instrument for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. IntellectAbility also provides numerous health-related and person-centered service training for supporters of people with IDD. With an unrelenting focus, IntellectAbility works to fulfill its mission of improving health and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other at-risk populations. For more information, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com

