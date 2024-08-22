TBI Mourns Death, Celebrates Legacy Of Former Director Mark Gwyn

NASHVILLE – Former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn has died at the age of 61 at his Nashville-area home, from what appears to be natural causes.

Director Gwyn, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in his hometown of McMinnville in 1985. Three years later, he joined the TBI as a special agent in its Criminal Investigation Division. Eight years later, he promoted to the role of Executive Officer and later served as Assistant Director of the Forensic Services Division. In June of 2004, Governor Phil Bredesen appointed Mark Gwyn to serve as TBI Director, making him the first African-American to hold the post, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Director Gwyn’s passing,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Mark had a profound impact on the Bureau, contributed to its growth and innovation, and solidified our reputation as a law enforcement leader. We will honor his contributions, remember his legacy, and celebrate his life in the days and weeks to come.”

Funeral arrangements are pending and, if appropriate, will be shared on the Bureau’s Facebook page at a later time.

