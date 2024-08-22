Maverick PAC Honors Rising Leaders with ‘Future40’ Award
The Future40 Award recognizes conservative young professionals from across the United States.
Washington, DC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced honorees for its 2024 Future40 Award. The Future40 Award recognizes conservative young professionals from across the country who embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Co-Chairs Brittany Corfman-Parks and Preston Glasscock, as well as Chairman Emeritus Luis “Andy” Gazitua.
The 2024 Future40 class includes trailblazers from the most innovative industries, including aerospace, energy, and technology, alongside distinguished public officials and individuals running for political office, showcasing a range of leadership in both the public and private sectors.
“Our Future40 honorees exemplify the conservative movement with great diversity of thought, backgrounds, and experiences. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to honor these individuals who are making an impact in their local communities, and on the national stage,” said Robert Flock, National Chairman of Maverick PAC.
2024 Future40 honorees:
Zack Abnet
Derrick Anderson
Emily Baldwin
Sandra Benitez
Katelyn Brantley
Alan Carrillo
Allen Chesser
Christian Collins
Joshua Crawford
Kelbi Culwell
Caroleene Dobson
Zack Faircloth
Carrie Filipetti
David Fonseca
Salome Garcia
Samuel Greco
Dylan Gresik
Caroline Harris Davila
Dan Horning
Brian Jack
Diante Johnson
Chase Kassel
Sebastian Leon
Mallory Morris
Kisa Motiwala
Karen Navarro
Alexander Nowlin
Melanie Passons
Gabriela Perdichizzi
Daniel Perez
Jeremy Ransom
Gracey Roskam
Thomas Schueman
Jackie Schutz Zeckman
William "Will" Selph
Roger Shafer
Adam Sussman
Teddy Tanzer
Ethan White
Diego Zambrano
Previous recipients of the Future40 Award include House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and Representatives Kat Cammack (FL-03), Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), and Kevin Kiley (CA-03).
About Maverick PAC
Maverick PAC is the premier national network for conservative young professionals. Its network spans the country, with members in a variety of industries. Maverick PAC members engage with top leaders in business, government, and politics on today’s most pressing issues in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow.
