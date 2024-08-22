MEC Tertuis Simmers provides update on progress of repairs to MR310 (R303) following flood damage

Update on progress of repairs to MR310 (R303) following flood damage

On Saturday, 24 August 2024, the Provincial MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will provide an important update to the media regarding the ongoing repairs to the MR310 (R303). This critical route sustained significant damage due to recent flooding, necessitating extensive reconstruction efforts on a severely impacted section.

This briefing will offer detailed insights into the progress made so far, the challenges encountered, and the anticipated timeline for the completion of repairs. Media representatives are encouraged to attend this session for the latest developments.

The MR310 (R303) is a vital transport link for the region, and its repair is a top priority for ensuring the safety and connectivity of the affected communities.

The details are as follows:

Date: 24 August 2024

Time: 10h30 – 11h00

Venue: R303 construction site (next to road between the N7 and Citrusdal)

Media enquiries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Email: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za