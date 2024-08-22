North West Legislature lambasts Bojanala-Platinum District Municipality for failure to appear before Committee to Account on 2022/23 Audit Outcomes

North West Legislature SCOPA lambasts Bojanala-Platinum District Municipality for failure to appear before Committee to Account on 2022/23 Audit Outcomes

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe has lambasted and condemned the Bojanala-Platinum District Municipality for failure to appear before the Committee to account on the 2022/23 audit outcomes. This follows a public hearing where the Committee had invited the municipality to account on matters pertaining to annual financial statements, adherence to supply chain management processes, performance planning and reporting on service delivery as well as compliance to laws and regulations.

Hon. Matshe said the Bojanala-Platinum District Municipality appears to be undermining the processes of the Provincial Public Accounts Committee by their failure to attend the meeting. “They were the first municipality scheduled to appear before the Committee on the 7th Legislature. Therefore the Committee strongly feels that the Constitution and our laws are being undermined when those assigned the responsibility of using public resources to provide services to communities opt not to avail themselves to account and provide an update on how they are addressing material findings from the audit report,” said Hon. Matshe.

He said the Committee will invite the municipality for a follow-up meeting to demand better explanation on the non-appearance and the implementation of the recommendations from the audit process.

