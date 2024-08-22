RBW Sports & Classics to Establish New Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that RBW Sports & Classics, the United Kingdom’s only manufacturer of hand-built electric classic sports cars, will invest $8 million to establish a manufacturing facility at Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County. The new facility will produce the company’s first left-hand drive RBW EV Roadster and GT models for the U.S. market. The project will create 144 new jobs.

“Entrepreneurial, innovative companies like RBW Sports & Classics are helping put Virginia on the map for cutting-edge industry and jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The talented workforce in the region is a perfect fit for RBW Sports & Classics’ plans. The company’s decision to invest in Virginia reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the skill of our workers, the quality of life in the Commonwealth, and the strength of our business climate.”

“This expansion is a testament to Virginia’s top-notch technology and manufacturing workforce and competitive business climate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud to see RBW Sports & Classics add its name to the growing list of high-tech automotive companies in Virginia. Virginia is for innovators.”

“Over seven years, RBW (named after my children Rose, Becs, and Wesley) has established itself as a quality manufacturer of new, yet classic/vintage, electric cars and a designer of EV systems,” said Chief Executive Officer of RBW Sports & Classics Peter Swain. “Already selling in Europe, Asia, and even Bermuda, the new facility in Virginia supports RBW's entry to the U.S. market. We are both excited and honoured to have been offered support from Virginia, and we look forward to making a positive, long-term contribution to the community.”

“Today's announcement is a milestone moment for Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “RBW Sports and Classics’ choice to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility here highlights the strength of our workforce and the appeal of our region. This investment brings valuable new jobs to our community and introduces us to the exciting and evolving world of electric vehicle manufacturing. We are pleased to welcome RBW and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create.”

“RBW’s decision to establish its first U.S. operation in Pittsylvania County is a significant addition to what our region has to offer,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “The international presence they bring is particularly exciting, and we’re honored that a global company like RBW has chosen Southside Virginia.”

“We are excited that RBW Sports and Classics has selected our region for manufacturing their first left-hand drive electric classic sports cars for the U.S. market,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “They have put together a great blend of classic cars with modern technology. We appreciate the economic boost of 144 new jobs for the community. And, as a car enthusiast, I know there will be much excitement as these sports cars roll out of the manufacturing facility at Cane Creek.”

“Pittsylvania County continues to grow and expand as new businesses and industries establish their facilities here and we are delighted to now welcome RBW Sports & Classics to our community,” said Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Darrell Dalton. “RBW will bring technology-focused jobs to this region and provide our young people with another opportunity to thrive within their home communities. We thank RBW for its decision to bring its innovative and unique product to Southside Virginia and we believe the company will be a great asset to the county and beyond.”

“RBW is a wonderful addition to everything that Pittsylvania County and the region has to offer, and the international flavor that it brings is especially exciting,” said Tunstall District Supervisor and Chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Vic Ingram. “It is encouraging when companies from all over the world want to establish a corporate relationship with Pittsylvania County and we are thrilled to welcome RBW to our community. We look forward to establishing a long and prosperous relationship with RBW and wish the company future success as it embarks on its new investment in Southside Virginia.”

“Southern Virginia is in the middle of the mobility corridor of the southeastern United States – centered between some of the greatest transportation and energy universities in the world and an excellent skilled workforce to ensure that RBW will excel in their first U.S. operation,” said Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Linda Green. “They will love our region; our region and the nation will love their cars.”

“The Industrial Development Authority of Danville is thrilled that RBW Electric Cars has selected Danville-Pittsylvania County for their U.S. operations,” said Chairman of the Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia T. Neal Morris. “This $8 million investment is a testimony to the region’s bright future, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities and new jobs RBW will bring to our local residents.”

RBW Sports & Classics Limited was founded in 2017 with the mission of creating and selling the first classic electric sports car. It delivered its first cars in the United Kingdom and internationally in 2022 and opened its first factory in the United Kingdom in 2023 registered as a new EV car manufacturer. While the company currently manufactures electric Roadster and GT models, its patented EV architecture and systems can be installed under other body shells such as the Ford Mustang, Austin Healey, Jaguar E-Type, and many more. For more information, visit www.rbwevcars.com.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Development Authority, and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with this project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.