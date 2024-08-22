Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,765 in the last 365 days.

Angie Wong Secures Victory in Miami's Executive Committeewoman District Race

Angie Wong, Elections, Miami, Trump, Republican Party

Angie Wong wins in Miami

Wong Wins Majority in District 17, Becomes First Asian American to Hold the Seat Amid Historic GOP Gains

I am honored to represent Miami's District 17 and excited to learn from and work alongside the Miami-Dade GOP.”
— Angie Wong
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie Wong has triumphed in a hard-fought battle to become the Republican Executive Committeewoman for District 17 in Miami-Dade County. In her first run for public office, Wong emerged victorious against three other candidates, capturing the majority of votes and demonstrating her strong connection with the community.

Wong's success is attributed to a well-executed campaign by veteran political consultant Robert Hornak, characterized by an exceptional ground game and a clear, positive message. Her ability to engage with voters and address the issues most important to them set her apart in this competitive race.
Expressing her gratitude, Wong thanked the Miami-Dade GOP Leadership for their guidance and support throughout her campaign. "I am deeply appreciative of the stewardship provided by the Miami-Dade GOP, and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the continued success of our party," Wong stated.

Wong's election is historic, as she becomes the first Asian American to hold the committeewoman seat in District 17, a community with a deeply rooted Latino population. Despite facing opposition that resorted to racist attacks by her Republican challenger, voters decisively supported Wong, recognizing her dedication and hard work for the Republican Party. "There is no place for racism in the new Republican Party," says Angie Wong. "We must grow the party positively by including new minority voters and breaking the Democrats' stronghold in minority communities."

"I am honored to represent Miami's District 17 and excited to learn from and work alongside the Miami-Dade GOP to continue building our party's success. Together, we will ensure that our community's values are upheld and that Miami becomes a Republican stronghold," Wong said.


Vote Angie Wong
Vote Angie Wong
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Angie Wong Secures Victory in Miami's Executive Committeewoman District Race

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more