Angie Wong Secures Victory in Miami's Executive Committeewoman District Race

Wong Wins Majority in District 17, Becomes First Asian American to Hold the Seat Amid Historic GOP Gains

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angie Wong has triumphed in a hard-fought battle to become the Republican Executive Committeewoman for District 17 in Miami-Dade County. In her first run for public office, Wong emerged victorious against three other candidates, capturing the majority of votes and demonstrating her strong connection with the community.Wong's success is attributed to a well-executed campaign by veteran political consultant Robert Hornak, characterized by an exceptional ground game and a clear, positive message. Her ability to engage with voters and address the issues most important to them set her apart in this competitive race.Expressing her gratitude, Wong thanked the Miami-Dade GOP Leadership for their guidance and support throughout her campaign. "I am deeply appreciative of the stewardship provided by the Miami-Dade GOP, and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the continued success of our party," Wong stated.Wong's election is historic, as she becomes the first Asian American to hold the committeewoman seat in District 17, a community with a deeply rooted Latino population. Despite facing opposition that resorted to racist attacks by her Republican challenger, voters decisively supported Wong, recognizing her dedication and hard work for the Republican Party. "There is no place for racism in the new Republican Party," says Angie Wong. "We must grow the party positively by including new minority voters and breaking the Democrats' stronghold in minority communities.""I am honored to represent Miami's District 17 and excited to learn from and work alongside the Miami-Dade GOP to continue building our party's success. Together, we will ensure that our community's values are upheld and that Miami becomes a Republican stronghold," Wong said.

