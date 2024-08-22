NormanMax Insurance Solutions partners with ManageMy to revolutionize Parametric Insurance solutions

NormanMax is simplifying the parametric insurance journey with a digital solution

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NormanMax Insurance Solutions and ManageMy Join Forces to Revolutionize Parametric Insurance with a Digital Sales Solution.NormanMax Insurance Solutions, a leading provider of parametric insurance solutions, and ManageMy, a pioneer in insurance customer and agent experience technology, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to simplify and enhance the parametric insurance journey for agents seeking to close the natural catastrophe protection gap for their policyholders.NormanMax Insurance Solutions is the delegated authority for Lloyd’s Of London NormanMax Syndicate 3939, managed by Apollo, focusing on natural catastrophe parametric insurance products for hurricanes, tropical cyclones, typhoons and earthquakes. As such, NormanMax has combined cutting-edge data and technology to create parametric solutions for agents with clients around the globe, at a time of increased climate risk and volatility. The partnership with ManageMy enabled the deployment of configurable digital agent and underwriting journeys for quoting and binding new business, with seamless integration into Salesforce.“NormanMax Insurance Solutions and Syndicate 3939 represent our commitment to addressing the natural disaster protection gap with modern, data-driven parametric solutions,” stated Judith Haddad, Chief Operating Officer of NormanMax Holdings, Inc. . “Through our partnership with ManageMy, we are providing a seamless insurance experience for agents, while empowering our underwriters to quickly and effectively price and issue policies.”“We are thrilled to collaborate with NormanMax Insurance Solutions to simplify the parametric insurance journey for underwriters and agents,” stated Jeff Brown, Head of P&C at ManageMy. “Working alongside the talented team from NormanMax and their ecosystem of data and technology partners allowed ManageMy to showcase our rapid insurance journey deployment capabilities, and our ability to orchestrate complex data and system integrations.”For more information about NormanMax Insurance Solutions and ManageMy’s collaboration, please visit www.managemy.com or contact sales@managemy.com.About NormanMax Insurance SolutionsNormanMax Insurance Solutions, located in Miami, Florida, is a licensed producer writing business through E&S insurers and a coverholder for Lloyd’s of London NormanMax Syndicate 3939. By utilizing revolutionary insurance technology to provide the best insurance solutions to our clients, we provide an unparalleled customer service experience. Our parametric insurance solutions for hurricanes and earthquakes are unrivaled with many more parametric solutions on the horizon. We provide agents with the ability to deliver peace of mind to clients worldwide, addressing challenging natural catastrophes in an ever-hardening insurance marketplace.About ManageMyManageMy is the platform that insurers, agents, brokers, and Managing General Agents trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ManageMy partners with carriers of all sizes, allowing them to streamline communication and experiences between all stakeholders. The no-code platform brings everyone closer together and ensures policyholders receive the personalized human touch they deserve, and agents benefit from an optimized workflow.

