Playfinity Enters Second Year of Collaboration with Kansas City Royals Summer Camps
Implementing this gamified baseball has been a game changer in the player development and retention of campers.
The robust design of Playfinity's Gaming Baseball has proven to be remarkably durable, with none of the balls requiring replacement over the past year.
Innovative Gaming Baseball Transforms Youth Training Experience
As part of this ongoing partnership, Playfinity has introduced six Gaming Baseballs and a custom multiplayer app, currently being tested by coaches and the support team at the camps. These advanced tools aim to revolutionize the way the game is taught, practiced, and played, providing an interactive and fun environment for players.
Andrew Richards, Coordinator, Sport Development, Kansas City Royals, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "In 2023, the Kansas City Royals and Playfinity connected, and quickly the Royals found commonalities in the mission of Playfinity and the mission of the Royals Sport Development team. Both were on a mission to change the youth sports landscape in an impactful way.
"Over the next few months, the Royals were extremely impressed with the customer service level that Playfinity provided. Through many discussions, we were able to find a way to integrate the Gaming Baseball into Royals Amateur Development Camps and Clinics around Kansas City. Implementing this gamified baseball has been a game changer in the player development and retention of campers. The balls create an engaging and competitive environment around a simple game of catch. Over that time span, we haven’t had to replace or patch any units because of the incredible durability that the balls provide. We fully support Playfinity and appreciate their continued partnership with the Royals Amateur Development System."
Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "The Kansas City Royals have shown incredible forward-thinking and innovation in youth sports development and retention. It's truly special to see an organization so dedicated to enhancing the experience for young athletes. Our collaboration with the Royals exemplifies what is possible when tradition meets technology, and we are excited to continue this journey together. It's about making this fun and keeping kids engaged and active, not about being the best in the world. We want to foster a love for the game that lasts a lifetime."
Breck, Camp/Clinic Coordinator for the Kansas City Royals, shared her observations: "Another thing I have noticed about Playfinity is that they can relate to it because of video games and how integrated technology is in their everyday lives. They also like how it gives them instant feedback to motivate them to get an even higher score next time. This instant feedback mechanism keeps them engaged and constantly striving to improve, making the training sessions both fun and productive."
The robust design of Playfinity's Gaming Baseball has proven to be remarkably durable, with none of the balls requiring replacement over the past year. This durability is a testament to the high-quality engineering behind Playfinity products, ensuring that they can withstand the demands of enthusiastic young players and the thousands of kids that go through the camps.
Playfinity is dedicated to continuing its mission of transforming youth sports through innovative technology. The ongoing collaboration with the Kansas City Royals is a significant step towards achieving this goal, fostering a new era of engagement and development for young baseball players.
The baseball is available in the USA on Amazon.com, Walmart and Target and in Canada it is available exclusively through Best Buy Canada. For more information about Playfinity and its partnership with the Kansas City Royals, please visit Playfinity's website.
Pippa Boothman
Playfinity
pippa@playfinity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Playfinity Gaming Baseball. Improve your baseball technique and maximize the fun!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.