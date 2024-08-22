Cardiologist Dr. Ramzan M. Zakir of the Heart & Vascular Institute of Central Jersey to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC, each year approximately 850,000 Americans experience a heart attack and about one in five heart attacks are silent. Dr. Ramzan Zakir, founder of the Heart & Vascular Institute of Central New Jersey, is working hard to soften the impact.

“What I find fascinating about the heart is that our interventions can have immediate impact on patients. And being an interventionist, I find it gratifying to intervene on patients who have coronary artery disease that may be causing significant chest pain and SOB with exertion or having heart attacks and by placing a stent to improve blood flow we are able to improve quality of life in patients with angina and survival in patients who are having a heart attack. Similarly, patients who have vascular disease have blockages in the circulation in the legs which leads to severe pain with walking and in more severe cases are at risk for limb loss, restoring blood flow can alleviate symptoms and prevent amputations. What keeps me going is changes in techniques and technology that improve our ability to treat patients with improved outcomes,” shares Dr. Zakir. Cardiology not a static field, it’s constantly evolving.”

What makes the Heart & Vascular Institute stand out is its ability to able to test for and treat complex coronary and vascular disease. “In 2009, I founded the Trans-radial program at Robert Wood Johnson University and taught many physicians with hands-on training. Physicians would fly in from different hospitals to try to learn the technique (which is now common but back then it was not). With improved technology, we are able to treat even complex cardiac interventions through a radial approach,” explains Dr. Zakir. “From the radial artery, we are now treating patients with vascular disease all the way down to their foot.”

The Heart & Vascular Institute offers a wide range of in-office testing. “We have highly-skilled technicians to perform these procedures. We also have an outpatient laboratory, or OBL, Cardiac and Vascular Interventions where we treat patients with peripheral arterial disease in a state of the art facility. We frequently refer patients for CT-FFR (a CAT scan) to improve our diagnosis of coronary artery disease and help decide which patients need stents. With calcium scoring, we’re able to identify patients who are at higher risk, and patients who can benefit from more aggressive medical management. With the use of artificial intelligence incorporated into CT, we’re able to identify what kind of plaque morphology they’re developing.

“We’re constantly improving our ability to risk stratify our patients. Before we take patients for a cardiac catheterization, we identify which patients would really benefit from a stent placement to avoid unnecessary procedures,” explains Dr. Zakir. “With a high caliber staff, practitioners, and physicians, we offer a personalized VIP experience for our patients. Going the extra mile to make sure our patients receive the best care is what keeps the Heart & Vascular Institute going.”

While genetics plays a considerable role in cardiovascular disease, reducing risk is possible. “While a lot of cardiovascular disease does have a genetic predisposition, living healthy, exercise, eating healthy, whole foods and controlling risk factors such as high cholesterol , diabetes and high blood pressure does help mitigate risk. Obviously, how we live does have a significant impact, but we can’t say that anything will prevent heart disease,” admits Dr. Zakir.

Dr. Zakir is also a clinical associate professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and currently the Director of High Risk PCI & Research at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas University Hospital where he is involved with research and teaching. He has been a principal investigator in multiple trials and is cofounder of the New Jersey Cardiovascular Foundation and chairman of Cors and Vasc At The Shore, bringing cutting-edge medical education to the region.

Dr. Zakir’s is a recipient of numerous awards; 2022 Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award, The IAOTP Top Interventional Cardiologist of the Year recognition, Continental Who’s Who Cardiologist of the Year, Top Cardiologist by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, New Jersey Monthly Top Doctors, and NJ Top Doctors . to name a few. Also, he was selected for inclusion in Fortune and GQ magazine and has appeared on ABC and other TV networks.

Close Up Radio will feature Ramzan M. Zakir MD in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, August 23rd at 4:30 p.m. EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, August 30th at 4:30 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Dr. Zakir, please visit https://njheartandvascular.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.