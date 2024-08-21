OIP Announces New FOIA Training Dates for Fiscal Year 2025

Today, the Office of Information Policy (OIP) announces new dates for FOIA training during for the first half of Fiscal Year 2025. As part of its responsibility to encourage agency compliance with the FOIA, OIP offers numerous training opportunities throughout the year for agency FOIA professionals and individuals with FOIA responsibilities.

These courses are designed to offer training opportunities for personnel from all stages of the FOIA workforce, from new hires to the experienced FOIA professionals or FOIA managers. OIP will continue to offer virtual training sessions that will be taught in real-time by OIP instructors. We will announce more training opportunities for the spring and summer at a later date. As Fiscal Year 2025 quickly approaches, we are excited to announce our upcoming virtual training courses. You can find these courses, listed on OIP’s Training page.

The courses and dates scheduled so far for Fiscal Year 2025 are:

Virtual Annual FOIA Report Refresher and Quarterly Report Training

October 3, 2024

Virtual Chief FOIA Officer Report Refresher Training

October 16, 2024

Virtual Introduction to the Freedom of Information Act

November 6, 2024

Virtual Litigation Seminar

November 13, 2024

Virtual Procedural Requirements and Fees Training

December 4, 2024

Virtual Exemption 1 and Exemption 7 Training

December 11, 2024

Virtual Exemption 4 and Exemption 5 Training

January 15, 2025

Virtual Privacy Considerations Training

January 22, 2025

Virtual Administrative Appeals, FOIA Compliance, and Customer Service Training

January 29, 2025

Virtual Advanced Freedom of Information Act Training

February 5, 2025

Training courses are open to all federal government employees. Descriptions of each course can be found on the Training page of OIP's site. Registration links are available for each course on the Key Dates page. OIP manages all training registration through WebEx. Please register by providing your name and email address at the WebEx link for the desired course. Each attendee must register separately using their own government email address. Once you are registered, you will be sent a confirmation email from WebEx. Please note that these training sessions are open to government personnel and contractors only.

OIP is also always available to provide individualized training sessions to any interested agency, which can be tailored to fit training needs.

For questions or more information regarding any of OIP’s training opportunities, please contact OIP’s Training Coordinator at DOJ.OIP.FOIA@usdoj.gov.