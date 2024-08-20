Official Canadian Portrait of King Charles III

CANADA, August 20 - Canadian Heritage recently released the official Canadian portraits of His Majesty King Charles III, Her Majesty Queen Camilla and Their Majesties The King and The Queen.

The PEI Protocol Office received printed copies of His Majesty’s official Canadian portrait.The 14 x 17-inch portrait will be displayed in provincial courts, schools, libraries and other provincial buildings.

PEI community halls, associations, and public buildings can make a request to receive a portrait at Request a Portrait.

Members of the public can purchase a print version of the official Canadian portrait of His Majesty King Charles III by placing an order online with The Monarchist League of Canada, an independent organization.

Digital copies of the portraits are available at Canadian Heritage.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

